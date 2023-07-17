Lady Du has taken to her social media pages to mourn her brother Thabiso's untimely death with a heartwarming post

The grieving star admitted that she is going through the most and called on God to give her strength because death affects her so much

Lady Du's fans and followers flooded her Instagram timeline with emotional condolence messages

Losing a loved one is never easy. Lady Du recently announced that she is mourning her brother Thabiso.

Lady Du has taken to her page to mourn her brother Thabiso's untimely death. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

She poured her heart out in a touching post that left her followers in the feels.

Lady Du mourns brother's untimely death in emotional post

Taking to her Instagram page, Lady Du shared her brother's picture and announced his death. She admitted that she does not take grief too well and called on God for comfort.

Lady Du also lamented how she wished she had more time with her brother because she still had a lot planned for him. She wrote:

"Lord you know what death does to me, you know how sensitive I am, to take my brother away from me before I could even do what I wanted for him is sooo unfair how I’ll recover from this only you know!!!!!

"I tried pulling myself together today but it hit me that I’ll never see my brother again. RIP bro I love you soooo much great my grandma when you get to heaven till we meet again. Unglimazile bro THABISO."

Lady Du's fans and followers send heartwarming condolence messages following news of her brother's death

Briefly News shared the news of Lady Du's brother's passing on Facebook. Fans flooded the post with condolence messages and messages of love and support for the star.

@Melleney Ernest wrote:

"I am so so sorry for your painMay his soul Rest in Peace and Rise in Glory IJMN AMEN "

@Iamkgaogelo Phill said:

"I know the pain. Sorry for her loss. Condolences to Lady Du and her family."

@Nathashaflu Komame added:

"I know the pain sorry for your loss I lost my only sister now I'm all alone RIP "

@Tsakani Chabalala noted:

"Condolences to you sis and your entire family "

@Tiny Mnguni said:

"May the Almighty give you strength at this trying time."

