One young lady got a perfect birthday gift from her mom and the gesture is going viral as people stan the mother's thoughtfulness

The sheer excitement and happiness on the little girl's face were captured in a TikTok video that's catching all the attention online

Countless comments poured in, applauding the mother's choice of presents and expressing sentiments of joy and nostalgia

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

In a TikTok video, a mother surprises her daughter on her 10th birthday by clearing her SHEIN cart. Source: @Mothibistad

Source: TikTok

Birthdays are a particularly exciting time for children, filled with anticipation as they eagerly await the surprises and gifts that were bought for them.

Mother clears daughter's online cart for her birthday

In a heartwarming video that went viral on TikTok, a loving mom went above and beyond to make her daughter's 10th birthday unforgettable. By spoiling her daughter by buying her entire online SHEIN shopping cart, she orchestrated a delightful surprise that brought immense joy to her daughter's face.

In the TikTok video posted by @Mothibistad, the young girl excitedly unwraps two large boxes in her pink fairy-like bedroom. As she opens them, a wave of happiness washes over her face, revealing the pure joy of receiving gifts for her special day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She unpacks a range of trendy clothing items from the popular online fashion retailer, SHEIN.

Check out the video below:

Mothers on TikTok shower the woman with love

This viral TikTok video beautifully portrays the unconditional love and dedication of a mother. It quickly gained attention with over 500 000 views. Mzansi is loving this!

keamogetse567 said

"Your daughter is blessed to have a mother like you."

PinkPanther commented

"It’s the little manicured hands for me. Mom, continue doing a great job."

Miaa revealed:

"Manifesting my momma does this before I go to college."

noluthandoblack applauded:

"Spoil them so that they don't get shocked over petty little things. I love this."

Bianca answered:

"Bless you, OMG! I hope I’ll be able to do the same for my children one day."

ThePeachTeach said:

"I realise now as an adult that my mother would do anything to make me smile like that!"

Vida Molapo exclaimed:

"You are literally the best mom!"

Mavis Bojang added:

"I cleared my daughter's cart before her birthday. By the way, you are a very sweet mother, your daughter is blessed to have a mother like you."

This viral TikTok video reminds us of the profound importance of a mother-daughter relationship. A study showed that mothers and daughters have the strongest of any parent-offspring relationships.

Mother spoils daughter on 10th birthday with stack of cash

In similar news, Briefly News reported that a mother shared in a TikTok video how she spoilt her daughter, who was turning 10 years old.

The mother is seen bringing a birthday cake for her baby girl as well as a stack of R100 notes. Mzansi peeps were sbwling that their parents become this generous with them on their birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News