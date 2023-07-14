This Mzansi mom went all out for her baby girl as she bid farewell to single-digit years

TikTok user @ditiroseika woke her princess with a cupcake and a stack of R100 notes

People took to the comments, praying that their parents would be this generous on their birthday

This mother spoiled her baby girl for her birthday, bringing her cake in bed along with a stack of R100 notes. Mzansi people prayed for parents like this in their next life.

This mom woke her princess with a cupcake and a stack of R100 notes. Image: TikTok / @ditiroseika

Source: TikTok

Turning 10 is a big deal, but there are not many tweens who get the treatment that this baby girl got on her special day.

Mother showers 10-year-old daughter with R100 notes on her birthday

TikTok user @ditiroseika shared a video of how she woke her baby girl on her tenth birthday. A cupcake and a stack of R100 notes fit for the princess that she is.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It was raining money, and baby girl was beaming! Take a look at this perfect celebration:

Mzansi people were shocked by the R100 note wake-up call

This is how every person wants to be woken up on their birthday, not only a 10-year-old. People prayed their parents would be this generous.

Read some of the comments:

Michelle said kindly:

“Her bedroom is so gorgeous ”

Lesedi Buhle shared:

“Not me standing up to show my mom how to celebrate a birthday”

Nikiwe. asked:

“Can you adopt me, please . A happy birthday ”

Nae Lindsey said:

“Mama is setting the bar high, love to see it Happy Birthday ”

Prince laughed:

“That's so nice my mom would say I should give her money back after the video stops”

"Count us out": Lady shares pic of 'cash bouquet', SA gents have mixed reactions

In related news, Briefly News reported that a local woman sharing a snap of her extravagant bouquet of flowers has caused some mixed reactions from social media users, especially Mzansi's gents. The lady proudly flaunted her 'money bouquet', which featured many R100 notes.

While it's unclear who she received the flowers from, many people speculate it came from a boyfriend or husband.

Heading online, Twitter user @danielmarven encouraged all men to package similarly 'monied' gifts for their ladies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News