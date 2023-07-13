A woman posted a Throwback Thursday to compare it to the way she looks now after going through puberty

Many people are very fascinated by the process most would agree that you went through a drastic change

Online users were interested in knowing more about the woman as they flooded her comment section with questions

One young woman took part in Throwback Thursday, and she went viral. The woman's childhood picture was a hit with online users.

A TikTok video shows a woman as a child compared to now, and people were curious about the drastic change. Image: @therealthato

Source: TikTok

Many people agreed that she went through a drastic change as she got thousands of likes. Many other people commented with Jokes at her expense.

Stunner's Throwback Thursday TikTok post shows she went through massive transformation

A TikTok creator, @therealthato, showed people what she used to look like as a child. The woman posted a picture and then transitioned to a recent picture of herself. Watch the video of her glow-up below:

TikTok viewers curious to know more about a woman's physical change

This TikTokker's change from child to adult had people floored. Netizens could not help but make fun of the way the lady looked as a kid.

Amantle was in awe:

"Jaw dropped."

iiamsteez commented:

"That has to be your brother."

Booman said:

"I can't tell if it's a joke."

Hlomi joked:

"Bro switched from Themba to Lerato."

mpumi.wrote:

@.hulumen wrote:

"You are very beautifully handsome. Angazi eyiphi right."

Cinnamontoastcrunch added:

"I’m confused."

And people love to see pretty woman online

People like to see others feel themselves online. Most online users love to see pretty professionals especially teachers.

"He must be crying now": SA peeps react to glow-up of babe who was left by gent

Briefly News previously reported that a breathtaking hun has taken to social media to flaunt her awesome glow-up. In the clip, the good sis said that a guy left her after criticising her body and saying she was too ‘broke’.

The good sis looked so incredibly confident in her post-glow-up pic, flexing with her lovely curves and nursing uniform.

TikTok use, thandoskeyi clearly wasn’t about to let some gent ruin her self-worth, with the sis looking as radiant as ever.

Source: Briefly News