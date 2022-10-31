Makhadzi looked stunning trying a different type of makeup, and supporters could not get over her beauty

The South African singer was dragged for having questionable makeup looks, and it seems she did something about it

Fans gave their feedback on Makhadzi's latest fully made-up face, while others admitted that she is catering to beauty standards

Makhadzi tried something a little different with her makeup. The Ghanama hitmaker had several heads turning thanks to her new look.

Makhadzi showed off her new makeup style, and many netizens celebrated her makeup artist for a job well done. Image: Instagram/@makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Fans of Makhadzi had much to say about her makeup before. Many claimed that the star's makeup artist was missing the mark.

Makhadzi debuts new makeup look

Some netizens previously gave Makhadzi's makeup bad reviews and said she should find someone else to do it. The singer seems to have heed their call, as she recently showed off her makeup that was done in a different way.

In a picture circulating on Twitter, Makhadzi looks completely different. Most netizens seemed to be impressed that she was rocking the look.

Some fans said that the makeup on Makhadzi is colourist because it hides her natural complexion and nose. Others complimented her while claiming that the makeup promoted a certain beauty standard.

@RTmmane commented:

"Respect iPhone plus filters, she looks good. How everyone has become a yellow bone on social media is something we must discuss because, in real life is the opposite."

@Young_Draco26 commented:

"It shows that no one is ugly, some are just broke."

@Real_Precious_M commented:

"Who did her make up? I want to know their name now, she looks beautiful."

@oluwalatenda commented:

"Why do they keep trying to make her nose shape look different though? "

@Qhawe___L commented:

"Anti-black standards."

@2022AFRICA commented:

"I will always hate the hold colourism has over black people and how society is the reason we need to conform in a certain manner in order to be accepted. "

@muzi_mvp commented:

"Face is literally gold. Power of make up."

@TheRealNengwi

"Absolutely stunning, but I wish they didn't 'transform' her into a slay queen like this. I just hope this is what she also wanted...I don't love her less, but I loved the original Makhadzi more. Ah well."

