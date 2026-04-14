On Tuesday, 14 April 2026, award-winning music producer Prince Kaybee leaked a young lady's DMs to him

In the screenshots he shared on his official X account, the young woman allegedly asked the Charlotte hitmaker out

Social media users praised his responses, while others highlighted double standards in dating expectations

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Prince Kaybee leaked a young woman's DMs to him. Image: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Controversial music producer Prince Kaybee sparked reactions after he leaked messages of a 23-year-old woman allegedly shooting her shot at him.

This comes after fellow producer and club DJ Speedsta was accused of cheating by podcaster Naledi Mallela. The conversation turned into a discussion on whether it was predatory for older men like Speedsta to attend an event full of women in their 20s.

As South Africans weighed in on the discussion, Prince Kaybee joined the chat and shared screenshots of his conversation with a young woman.

Prince Kaybee leaks DMs from 23-year-old woman shooting her shot

On Tuesday, 14 April 2026, Prince Kaybee took to his official X (Twitter) account and shared that older men aren’t necessarily approaching younger women.

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The musician, who previously opened up about his struggle to connect emotionally, argued that younger women were aggressively approaching men in their 40s. The post was captioned:

“Hey man, it's actually the other way around. It's the 23-year-olds who come. Hope this helps.”

The Fetch Your Life musician shared screenshots of his private conversation with a woman who approached him and asked for his phone number.

When Prince Kaybee turned her down for being too young for his liking, the woman persisted.

“I hear that, and you could’ve easily ignored my dm but something made you curious, no?” Age aside, you’d be surprised, hey. Just saying.”

To his credit, Prince Kaybee stood firm in his denial and explained why he had responded to the young lady’s DM.

See the leaked messages by clicking the link.

SA reacts as Prince Kaybee leaks private chat

The post gained traction on X, sparking mixed reactions. While some applauded Prince Kaybee for turning the woman down, others highlighted that women also approach men.

@MKOnCue said:

“Exactly. They expect gents to decline advances from younger ladies, but don’t hold those women to the same standard for pursuing older gents. It’s a blatant double standard 🤦‍♀️😒”

@aldane_louw applauded:

“Some of them come at you in the politest way to destroy you and ruin your life. Great move bro👊🏽”

@g_baks remarked:

“Interesting. The chat is always, ‘old men are preying on young girls.’ Kanti, sometimes it is the other way around.”

@zinxfur asked:

“But she’s an adult. The fake outrage from liberal lamestream ‘wokeism’ is ridiculous. How do they think 23-year-olds fill their Instagram accounts and travel with designer clothes?”

@Ntsako_Shibambo shared:

“Thank you, KB, for protecting (concealing) her identity! If roles were reversed, we’d even know the address and phone number of the dude by now! 😏 Double standards!”

@PercyTsweleng commented:

“Good move, as men we should learn to say NO, women think they are entitled to men.”

@Msentiii_ highlighted:

“I hope the old feminists are seeing this. The man is shooting her down, and she's objecting and pressing harder 😂”

SA reacted after Prince Kaybee leaked a 23-year-old woman's DMs. Image: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee accuses Prince Kaybee of leaking saucy tape

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported in 2023 that Cyan Boujee claimed that Prince Kaybee leaked her viral bedroom clip.

Speaking during an interview with L-Tido, Cyan shared why Prince Kaybee had allegedly leaked the video.

Source: Briefly News