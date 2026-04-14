A content creator touched the hearts of thousands after sharing the moment he introduced his future wife to his grandmother

The video was shared on Facebook, gaining widespread attention as viewers celebrated the family’s joyful interaction

Social media users called granny’s warm reception a first blessing for the couple, while others asked to be invited to their wedding

A local man told his grandmother that he intended to marry a woman he brought home. Image: @sange.sese

Source: TikTok

A young man from the Eastern Cape sparked a wave of local support after sharing a post of his grandmother officially meeting and approving his girlfriend.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @sange.sese on 13 April 2026, where it reached nearly 1.3K views from smitten viewers who were impressed by the couple's love for each other.

The young man told his gogo that he wanted to marry his girlfriend, who was already holding the grandmother's hand. With a big smile, gogo asked her clan name, and the grandson said it was Mabhovu. He joked that she would soon change it to their clan name, amusing the old lady.

The young man introduces his girlfriend to his gogo

The grandmother confirmed that she was satisfied the moment she laid her eyes on the young woman, to which the creator, TikTok user @sange.sese, jokingly responded, saying she wasn't leaving their home. Gogo made her promise that she would return again, and the gorgeous young woman did.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the cute couple

The clip went viral, amassing 1.2 K comments from an online community that loves the young couple. Many viewers pleaded with the grandson not to disappoint gogo and stick to his promise of loving his woman. Some asked to be invited for their wedding, promising they'd attend from as far as KwaZulu-Natal. Others called Sange lucky to still have his grandmother, noting that their grandparents died when they were still young. One viewer saw gogo's warmth toward the girlfriend as a first blessing.

Viewers pleaded with the creator to stay true to his promise of loving his partner. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Ahluma shared:

"We are invited, right? In fact, we will invite ourselves."

User @rinaemulaudzi461 commented:

"I still remember when I took my girlfriend to meet my grandma. Tjo, tjo, Magogo was over the moon. She was like, 'Rinae, she is so beautiful, we have to marry this one, she will give birth to beautiful grandkids.' It’s a pity she passed away before she could hold those grandchildren in her arms."

User @kingnjabs said:

"Keep that promise you made in front of gogo 🙌."

User @goodnessnyathela added:

"Another beautiful couple to follow🥹."

User @Phumlani Memela commented:

"Your granny loves you and your future wife, that’s the first blessing 🤞."

User @Connie03 shared:

"Oh, Sana, they are holding each other so tight as if kudala besazana (they've known each other for a long time). This is so cute.🥺."

User @fa_ith94 commented:

"Oh, bawo (gohsh)! You're so lucky. Thina a bethu ba sweleka kudala (our grannies passed on long ago)! Ingathi uThixo anganigcinela yena (may God keep her long for you guys)🥺❤️."

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Source: Briefly News