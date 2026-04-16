A dad from the North West shared a wholesome little ice-cream date with his daughter, and the sweet moment had everyone in their feelings

During their cute outing, the father casually gives a meaningful lesson by reminding his daughter how important her mom is, encouraging her to give her a break sometimes

The video hit a nerve online, with many people opening up about their own experiences, from missing their dads to cherishing old memories.

A dad took his young daughter for an ice-cream date at Galito's. Image: The Maribes/Facebook and @themaribes/TikTok

Source: UGC

A North West dad and husband won hearts online after taking his daughter out on a special date. Many South Africans were left emotional and longing for similar fatherly moments.

The father took his daughter to Coco Fino and bought himself and his daughter ice-cream. As they ate, they had a conversation about her first day of school, and the attentive dad asked her questions. But the sweetest part was how he spoke to her about her mother, his wife's value and the break that she deserves and how she should call him, sometimes, not her, because mommy already does so much.

The video was posted on 12 April 2026 as Part One on the family's TikTok vlog page @themaribes, where they share the heartfelt realities and beautiful moments around their family of three. Part two was centred around his wife, as the dad and daughter teamed up and gifted mommy with flowers and her own ice-cream. Concerning the father-daughter date, the North West father wrote:

"We had such a great time. We connected as daddy and daughter. We were having cold ice-cream over heart-warming conversations. I can’t wait for more or these."

The family of three share wholesome family and food moments on their social media pages. Image: The Maribes/Facebook

Source: Facebook

South Africans gush over dad's actions and words

The comment section was overwhelmingly emotional, with many people celebrating the father’s presence, attentiveness, and the warmth of the father-daughter bond. Viewers admired how intentional and engaged the father is with his daughter. But the video also stirred a mix of nostalgia and sadness, and some took to the @themaribes page, to reflect on missing or absent fathers, while others shared memories of similar moments they could no longer have.

Watch the TikTok video below:

WaronaMb | Cybersecurity said:

"Hai mara it’s nice to have a father. 😭😭 I must pick my husband wisely so my future kids can experience this."

Mpho.ooo ᥫ᭡. wrote:

"Imagine finding this on your dad’s TikTok 20 years later. ❤️‍🩹"

mysticbeautifool also said:

"I miss having these days with my dad. 😭❤️ RIP baba."

Tlami warmly quoted the dad's words:

“Sometimes give mommy a break”'

lumino added:

"I'm 21 and I want to experience this. 😔✋🏼"

And ayandamamanci ended saying:

"Absent fathers will think this is AI. 😂😂😂"

More Briefly News stories on fathers and daughters

Source: Briefly News