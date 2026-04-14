A local woman shared how her husband’s refusal to sleep apart from her during family visits caused friction with his parents

The video was shared on TikTok, where it gained massive traction from viewers who labelled the husband a wise man

Social media users praised the couple’s united front, with many noting the importance of setting firm marriage boundaries from the start

A woman shared how her husband’s refusal to sleep apart caused tension with her in-laws early in her marriage. Image: @mrs.khoabane

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator opened up about the tension that defined the early years of her marriage due to her husband’s strict stance on unity.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @mrs.khoabane on 11 April 2026, where it became a topic of discussion among many viewers.

She shared that she and her husband live five to six hours from home, meaning visits are rare. Despite both families living on the same street, her husband refused to let them sleep in separate beds when they visited their parents. TikTok user @mrs.khoabane explained that as a makoti, she is expected to stay with her husband’s family.

Navigating tension with the in-laws

During one visit, where she missed her own mother and sister, she asked to spend a night at her family home. Her husband agreed, but his mother was not pleased. TikTok user @mrs.khoabane’s mother-in-law suggested the couple could sleep separately so her son could stay at her house. The husband, however, refused, stating they would always stay together. This decision established boundaries and oneness in their marriage, eventually earning the long-term respect from both families.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the marriage boundaries

The clip gained traction online, with many social media users praising the husband’s wisdom. Many viewers commented that a husband belongs by his wife’s side. Some lamented that their own partners often chose to book alternative accommodation rather than stay at their homes. Others agreed that being firm about marriage rules from the beginning was important. They said it was the only way to ensure that extended families respect the new union.

The husband told his family that he would always stay wherever his wife was sleeping. Image: @mrs.khoabane

Source: TikTok

User @SMJ commented:

"And so it should be. You have been blessed with a wise husband. May our Lord bless you both!"

User @StrictlyShantel said:

"I am a very young, not even my 30s. Your testimonies have helped me gain a better understanding of the ministry of marriage. As God designed it to be. Thank you for sharing your knowledge and wisdom, Mrs Khoabane."

User @Lung❤ shared:

"My husband would never sleep ekhaya (at my home). I mostly go home with the kids without him. When he does go, we book a hotel. We're both comfortable with that arrangement."

User @isaac khunoana added:

"I agree with your husband, your family is his family and his family is your family and one thing abt family is to be firm with your decisions, especially in the early stage."

User @Judith Ompy commented:

"Never leave your husband’s side."

User @Kebaabetswe M said:

"How I used to value marriage. Over the years, with challenges in mine I lost trust. It’s nice to see people who are doing well in marriage and Christianity. Cherish that man, dear!"

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Source: Briefly News