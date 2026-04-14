“Cherish That Man”: Husband Refuses to Sleep Apart From Wife During Family Visits, SA Moved
- A local woman shared how her husband’s refusal to sleep apart from her during family visits caused friction with his parents
- The video was shared on TikTok, where it gained massive traction from viewers who labelled the husband a wise man
- Social media users praised the couple’s united front, with many noting the importance of setting firm marriage boundaries from the start
A South African content creator opened up about the tension that defined the early years of her marriage due to her husband’s strict stance on unity.
The clip was shared on TikTok by @mrs.khoabane on 11 April 2026, where it became a topic of discussion among many viewers.
She shared that she and her husband live five to six hours from home, meaning visits are rare. Despite both families living on the same street, her husband refused to let them sleep in separate beds when they visited their parents. TikTok user @mrs.khoabane explained that as a makoti, she is expected to stay with her husband’s family.
Navigating tension with the in-laws
During one visit, where she missed her own mother and sister, she asked to spend a night at her family home. Her husband agreed, but his mother was not pleased. TikTok user @mrs.khoabane’s mother-in-law suggested the couple could sleep separately so her son could stay at her house. The husband, however, refused, stating they would always stay together. This decision established boundaries and oneness in their marriage, eventually earning the long-term respect from both families.
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Watch the TikTok video below:
SA debates the marriage boundaries
The clip gained traction online, with many social media users praising the husband’s wisdom. Many viewers commented that a husband belongs by his wife’s side. Some lamented that their own partners often chose to book alternative accommodation rather than stay at their homes. Others agreed that being firm about marriage rules from the beginning was important. They said it was the only way to ensure that extended families respect the new union.
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User @SMJ commented:
"And so it should be. You have been blessed with a wise husband. May our Lord bless you both!"
User @StrictlyShantel said:
"I am a very young, not even my 30s. Your testimonies have helped me gain a better understanding of the ministry of marriage. As God designed it to be. Thank you for sharing your knowledge and wisdom, Mrs Khoabane."
User @Lung❤ shared:
"My husband would never sleep ekhaya (at my home). I mostly go home with the kids without him. When he does go, we book a hotel. We're both comfortable with that arrangement."
User @isaac khunoana added:
"I agree with your husband, your family is his family and his family is your family and one thing abt family is to be firm with your decisions, especially in the early stage."
User @Judith Ompy commented:
"Never leave your husband’s side."
User @Kebaabetswe M said:
"How I used to value marriage. Over the years, with challenges in mine I lost trust. It’s nice to see people who are doing well in marriage and Christianity. Cherish that man, dear!"
3 Brief News articles about marriages
- An American couple who permanently relocated to Cape Town questioned their decision after visiting Durban and being captivated by its unique charm and rich culture.
- A local woman shared that marriage and late-night grooves don't mix, asking who would protect the wife at home from criminals if a man was out at night.
- A heartbroken wife shared a post about the end of her 16-year marriage after her husband left her for another woman, and Mzansi rallied to comfort her.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za