A determined athlete received an energy boost after her group of friends created a high-energy vibe during her marathon race

The video was shared on TikTok, where it caught the attention of viewers who praised the group for their display of loyalty

Social media users were deeply moved by the group’s dedication, with many noting that the runner was blessed to have supportive friends

A group of friends waited eagerly in the spectator zone to show support to one of their own during a marathon. Image: @amie.ndandane

Source: TikTok

A local runner showed off how her friends supported her during her Two Oceans Marathon race in Cape Town on Saturday, 11 April 2026.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @amie.ndandane on 12 April 2026, where it gained over 130K views and hundreds of comments from viewers who praised the group's friendship.

The friends were stationed in the spectator zone, waiting for the creator to show up. As soon as they spotted her, they loudly cheered, with one friend handing her a small bottle of water.

The friends show the runner support

She not only gave TikTok user @amie.ndandane the water, but the friend also ran along with her. While running, she clapped her hands and showered her with motivation, reminding her that she was very close to the finish line. This gave the runner, who was now emotional from the massive support, more energy as her pace started picking up. The friend even poured cold water over her to cool her off and continued running together.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the supportive friends

The clip gained massive views and over 500 comments from social media users who were touched by the creator's friends' support. Many viewers called the runner blessed to have friends who love and support her and her hobbies. Some admitted that the video made them emotional, guessing that the friends' cheers gave her the strength to reach the finish line at the same pace. One user jokingly shared that her friends were the opposite, saying they often warned that she would die on the road while running. Others praised the friends, noting how much the runner needed the vibe.

One friend took the support to the next level by running alongside the athlete and cooling her down. Image: @amie.ndandane

Source: TikTok

User @Eser Hlubikazi ziyanda mini said:

"I love this for you, stranger ezam tshomi zivele zithi yazi Zyanda nizafela ndleleni (my friends just say, Zyanda, you guys will die on the road)."

User @Pumi1603 commented:

"Honestly don’t even know how many times I’ve watched this video, but today it just hit me differently—I truly understand your name, Phila. The way your humbleness shines through your friends says so much about the kind of person you are. Please keep doing good, sisi. From my heart, just know you have real friends here who see you and appreciate you💛."

User @Cas Tasha added:

"Yho, is it normal that we are crying or sesililela ingxaki zethu ngoku (is it normal that we are now crying because of this, or are we now crying because of our problems?"

User @Kat Da Don commented:

"I know she needed that❤️."

User @Advocate Marvellous Mbali shared:

"😭We're all crying right ❤️?"

User @Mabongi Mathe said:

"Wow, that support gives strength."

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Source: Briefly News