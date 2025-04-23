A young woman from Cape Town won hearts online for looking after her late best friend's baby as if it were her own

She shared a touching video collage of their sweet moments on TikTok, travelling, shopping, and even preparing him for bed

Social media users were emotional and inspired, praising her for showing what real love and friendship meant

Some friendships go way deeper than vibes. One young lady's love for her late best friend's baby had the internet wiping away tears.

The woman, TikTok user @eyamasakhe, shared a collage showing how she had been raising the little one with her late friend's family since his parents passed away.

The woman bonds with her late bestie's toddler

The video compilation starts with clips dating back to 2023 when the little boy was still very small. The two shared many special moments playing and bonding since the baby, who lost both parents at the same time, was young. The clip transitions to show her bathing him, travelling, and even visiting the barbershop, treating him as if he were her own.

Every frame displayed screamed love, care, and the deepest kind of bond. The young lady captioned her post with a message promising that she would always protect him, wishing that her bestie was smiling from heaven, seeing how loved his baby was.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA thanks the young lady

The clip attracted massive comments from social media users who were deeply moved by the young lady's gesture. Many touched on the importance of having good friends, saying @eyamasakhe was a good example.

Some shared their own stories about being raised by their mom's best friends or doing the same for someone else's child. Others were heartbroken, thinking about the baby growing up without his parents, but they found hope in the love the young lady gave him often.

User @nokulunga_mgidi said:

"This is exactly why we should choose our friends wisely 🥺."

User @mmabotsekoena added:

"This is my story. My biological mother passed away when I was 2, and her bestie took me in until I was 19, and she also passed away. God bless you cc 🥹."

User @POPPY shared:

"She gave you a son 🥰😭."

User @ntombis commented:

"You're a rare friend, mntanam (my child). One of a kind. May God bless you, my angel. abundantly so, futhi."

User @Mamvelase omuhle added:

"Waze wangikhalisa ekuseni (you just made me cry so early). You're doing something truly beautiful and selfless. May you never find this too heavy to carry, and may your pocket never run dry. 🥰."

User @Tlotli said:

"He’s starting to look like you😍😍😍you’re doing a great job🫂."

