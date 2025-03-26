A woman sparked a heated debate after sharing the struggles of raising a stepchild and how difficult it was to discipline them without backlash

She posted a TikTok video detailing how stepkids often feel targeted even when treated fairly, making it tough for stepparents to navigate parenting

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some sharing their struggles, while stepkids weighed in, saying they had great relationships with their stepmoms

A woman detailed the pain of tip-toeing around a stepchild not wanting to look like a bad parent. Image: @zenandebanzana0924

Source: TikTok

Raising a child is already tough, but raising someone else's child adds an extra later of complexity. A woman took TikTok to open up about the harsh realities of being a stepmom, explaining how stepkids often perceive discipline as unfair treatment.

The video was posted under the TikTok handle @zenandebanzana0924, where it gained massive views and comments from people who could relate to her struggles.

Parenting a stepchild is not easy

In her video, @zenandebanzana0924 explains how stepkids can sometimes make things hard for their stepmothers. Even when treated fairly, they may feel like they're being singled out. She adds that stepmoms often hesitate to discipline stepkids the way they would with their biological children, rearing accusations of cruelty.

She even adds that if you haven't been dragged for being a wicked stepmother on social media, then you haven't truly lived the experience.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA comment on the stepkids topic

The post triggered a heated discussion, with many stepmoms agreeing and sharing their own experiences of being misunderstood. Others who raised their siblings' kids also chimed in, saying they could relate to the challenges. On the other hand, some stepkids spoke up, sharing that they had wonderful relationships with their stepmoms and never felt like outsiders.

A lady got Mzansi stepmothers detailing how their partners' kids ill-treat them in their marriages after sharing a post about the topic. Image: @zenandebanzana0924

Source: TikTok

User @noziphondolele shared:

"This is painful but true: I have a stepmom. She wasn't perfect, but I still wouldn't accept her even now. I wish she hadn't broken up my mom's marriage; maybe then I could appreciate her."

User @BabalwaMavuso added:

"I'm raising my sister, she's 7 years younger than me. Our parents never raised me and I only stayed with her after her mother's death last year… she wants everything my man buys for me she even got.'

User @poppiekhumalo asked:

"Sis can you open a platform of us struggling step mothers? 😢 Siyabhubha sisi (we are dying sis).

User @ovayo 🌻commented:

"This is true. I’m a stepdaughter myself and most of the time I used to blame her for everything.. Kuningi marn but ke I was never fair kuye but now ndikhulile I realised it and ke kunzima."

Use @barrel shared:

"Your approach is very wrong "umntwana wangaphandle (a child from the outside), stepchild, umntana wendoda (the man's child)."

User @Donut🍩said:

"If the stepmom is wonderful the child is evil, if the stepmother is evil the child is wonderful. Hleli kuba ama opposite nje. This life has no balance 😒."

3 Briefly News articles about parents and kids

A father took his son to a car dealership and his step mom surprised him with a brand-new-car, leaving him jumping up and down in excitement.

Two mothers with kids from the same man took their children out on a date as a way for them to form a bond, and online users praised them for their maturity.

A young babe juggling studies and parenting shared a video of her toddler acting up and tearing her notes as tried to study.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News