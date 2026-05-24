Actress Charlize Theron left social media buzzing after an old interview of hers resurfaced in which she described her experiences with casual dating

The award-winning actress opened up about her encounter with a man half her age, an experience she described as "amazing" and liberating

While many supporters admired her honesty and easygoing personality, others openly criticised the actress' take on casual dating

Charlize Theron lifted the lid on her personal life. Image: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A resurfaced interview with South African-born actress Charlize Theron ignited another heated debate about the star's personal life.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast on 2 July 2025, the award-winning actress gave fans a glimpse into life as a single mother of two and how she was navigating the dating world, saying she was enjoying casual dating and was not opposed to one-night stands.

"I don't have many of them, so when I do, I'm like, 'I should have done this in my 20s.' I was married from the time I was having sex to the time I had my last relationship, then I had children. Who has time for dating, and shaving, and waxing, and makeup? I've got two children who have school."

Theron told host Alex Cooper that while she may sound confident about her sex life and what she wants in relationships, be it casual or long-term, she was not the best person to ask for tips on casual dating from, as she has only had three one-night stands in her life.

"I am the last person to ask. I'm sounding very cocky here, but I think it's because I've found this freedom in my 40s. I've probably had three one-night stands in my entire life, but I did recently sleep with a 26-year-old, and it was really amazing, and I've never done that, and I was like, 'This is great!'"

The Oscar winner explained that although she is not looking to get married again, she isn't opposed to a long-term commitment.

While not much is known about who she was married to, reports suggest that she and actor Stuart Townsend had secretly tied the knot and were even calling each other husband and wife.

The resurgence of her interview reignited a heated debate about the actress' dating history, instantly sparking mixed reactions among fans.

Watch Charlize Theron's interview below.

Social media reacts to Charlize Theron's revelations

Fans admired the actress' honesty about her life and choices. Read some of the comments below.

svbrinv.cvrmelv related:

"Somebody gets me."

hannahspandang wrote:

"Good on her. She’s gorgeous, she can be with who she likes."

reallypretti cheered:

"You know what? HELL YEAH!"

Charlize Theron admitted to having had a one-night stand with a young man, and social media slammed her. Image: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, others criticised Charlize's revelations, while some argued that being married or in a committed relationship was far better than engaging in casual dating.

itsmyturn812 said:

"To each its own, but I would rather be happily married."

schmookieart asked:

"That’s cool and everything, but why tell everyone?"

elizabethkehr wrote:

"A great marriage or monogamous relationship offers so many more benefits than a one-night stand ever could."

Fans admire Lerato Marabe and Cedric Fourie's chemistry

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the chemistry between Skeem Saam stars Lerato Marabe and Cedric Fourie.

Fans raved about the pair's apparent cosiness after a behind-the-scenes video of them surfaced from their on-screen wedding, capturing their closeness that had everyone in the comment section talking.

Source: Briefly News