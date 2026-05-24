Charlize Theron recalls her one-night stand with a much younger man: "It was amazing"
- Actress Charlize Theron left social media buzzing after an old interview of hers resurfaced in which she described her experiences with casual dating
- The award-winning actress opened up about her encounter with a man half her age, an experience she described as "amazing" and liberating
- While many supporters admired her honesty and easygoing personality, others openly criticised the actress' take on casual dating
A resurfaced interview with South African-born actress Charlize Theron ignited another heated debate about the star's personal life.
Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast on 2 July 2025, the award-winning actress gave fans a glimpse into life as a single mother of two and how she was navigating the dating world, saying she was enjoying casual dating and was not opposed to one-night stands.
"I don't have many of them, so when I do, I'm like, 'I should have done this in my 20s.' I was married from the time I was having sex to the time I had my last relationship, then I had children. Who has time for dating, and shaving, and waxing, and makeup? I've got two children who have school."
Theron told host Alex Cooper that while she may sound confident about her sex life and what she wants in relationships, be it casual or long-term, she was not the best person to ask for tips on casual dating from, as she has only had three one-night stands in her life.
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"I am the last person to ask. I'm sounding very cocky here, but I think it's because I've found this freedom in my 40s. I've probably had three one-night stands in my entire life, but I did recently sleep with a 26-year-old, and it was really amazing, and I've never done that, and I was like, 'This is great!'"
The Oscar winner explained that although she is not looking to get married again, she isn't opposed to a long-term commitment.
While not much is known about who she was married to, reports suggest that she and actor Stuart Townsend had secretly tied the knot and were even calling each other husband and wife.
The resurgence of her interview reignited a heated debate about the actress' dating history, instantly sparking mixed reactions among fans.
Watch Charlize Theron's interview below.
Social media reacts to Charlize Theron's revelations
Fans admired the actress' honesty about her life and choices. Read some of the comments below.
svbrinv.cvrmelv related:
"Somebody gets me."
hannahspandang wrote:
"Good on her. She’s gorgeous, she can be with who she likes."
reallypretti cheered:
"You know what? HELL YEAH!"
Meanwhile, others criticised Charlize's revelations, while some argued that being married or in a committed relationship was far better than engaging in casual dating.
itsmyturn812 said:
"To each its own, but I would rather be happily married."
schmookieart asked:
"That’s cool and everything, but why tell everyone?"
elizabethkehr wrote:
"A great marriage or monogamous relationship offers so many more benefits than a one-night stand ever could."
Fans admire Lerato Marabe and Cedric Fourie's chemistry
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the chemistry between Skeem Saam stars Lerato Marabe and Cedric Fourie.
Fans raved about the pair's apparent cosiness after a behind-the-scenes video of them surfaced from their on-screen wedding, capturing their closeness that had everyone in the comment section talking.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za