On Thursday, 30 April 2026, Charlize Theron appeared on the Therapuss with Jake Shane Podcast while promoting her new movie Apex

The actress shared her strict parenting approach, especially around money and work

Her comments about not spoiling her daughters and making them work drew criticism and debate

Charlize Theron was criticised for vowing that her daughters won't be spoiled. Image: Aeon/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Internationally acclaimed South Africa-born actress Charlize Theron sparked backlash with her comments about her daughters.

The Oscar Award winner is on a promotional run for her new movie, Apex, which is streaming on Netflix.

Theron previously hogged headlines for her reaction during a mystery box challenge alongside Apex co-star Teron Egerton.

While her latest interview was more laidback and didn’t involve any cold-blooded surprises, Charlize Theron courted the ire of social media users for her comments about how she plans to parent her two adopted daughters, particularly regarding their finances.

Charlize Theron vows her daughters won't grow spoiled

Charlize Theron appeared on the Therapuss with Jake Shane Podcast, where she spoke candidly about giving her daughters a normal, grounded life.

Despite having a net worth of $200 million, the Hollywood actress vowed that her daughters Jackson, 14, and August, 11, won’t grow up spoiled. The 50-year-old actress said she wants them to get a job as soon as they can so that they learn about the value of money.

She said the pair would not be getting brand-new rides for their 16th birthdays either.

"First of all, your first car is going to be a Datsun, because you're going to crash it. You're going to f**k it up somehow. You're a new driver. So, we're not getting, like, the nice car up front... we need a little bit of experience, and we're going to earn it," she joked, telling host Jake Shane how she talked to her girls.

The actress, who adopted Jackson (who now identifies as a girl) in 2012 and August in 2015, added she had started encouraging them to apply for service roles.

"Every time we go to Starbucks, I'm like, 'Look at this ... Do you see how friendly? You have to be that friendly every morning at 6 am. Start getting ready for it," Charlize Theron added.

Peeps criticise Charlize Theron over comments about daughters

On Sunday, 3 May 2026, New York Post shared Charlize Theron’s comments on X (Twitter), sparking a myriad of reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@Factoid80 said:

“I see this with ultra-wealthy people, and I don’t believe it one bit. I believe this is just virtue signalling. If you believe these wealthy people are leaving their kids to fend for themselves, then I have a bridge to sell you.”

@MsLadyA17 remarked:

“They are Black. They will have to work two times harder than she ever did to succeed in Hollywood. 🙄”

@nandointhewild commented:

“That’s what they all say, and then a year into their careers, they’re series regulars and in a big studio film. 🙄”

@darksidedbabe criticised:

“The comments are exactly why black trans kids don't come out, y'all are disgustingly hateful and close-minded.”

@On_D_Edge shared:

“That’s going to be hard to do on a trust fund.”

Peeps criticise Charlize Theron over her comments about her daughters. Image: Michael Buckner/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Charlize Theron’s infamous childhood home transformed

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Charlize Theron's childhood home in Benoni became a tourist hotspot after being transformed into a charming self-catering lodge.

The transformed home features a preserved signature from the actress herself, drawing in both local and international fans eager to see the humble beginnings of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Source: Briefly News