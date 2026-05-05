South African TV personality Minnie Dlamini won hearts with the hot photos she shared on her Instagram page

The presenter wore a red two-piece swimsuit as she enjoyed the little bit of sunshine left as the country heads into winter

Comments from online users were a mix of positive and salty, with some men being downright thirsty

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Minnie Dlamini posted stunning snaps showing off her summer body. Image: Minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Trust Minnie Dlamini to break the internet with her iconic snap. The TV personality recently shook the internet when she posted some sultry photos showing off some skin.

Minnie has peeps thirsting over her hot bod

Taking to Instagram, the presenter posted poolside photos while enjoying the sun, wearing a red two-piece swimsuit. She wrote a tongue-in-cheek caption about how she is not ready to enter the cold season as she is holding onto the hot summer months.

"I don’t think I’m done with summer just yet," Minnie wrote.

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Just recently, Minnie Dlamini bared it all when she posted a revealing photo wearing nothing but a necklace.

Some fans slammed the star, saying she needed to be mindful of the content she posts, as it could harm her son when he grows up.

Minnie Dlamini wore a stunning two-piece. Image: Minniedlamini

Source: Facebook

Like mzoas7, who said this might not affect her family now, but it will in future:

“Beautiful indeed, and it is her body and life to do whatever she wants, but self-respect and isimilo are equally important, and the same goes for both those praising her and those criticising her. It is both sides' right to comment in any way they see fit. The moment you put something in the public eye and for public consumption, one should expect both good reviews and criticism. Good for her, but I feel for her son and family, maybe not now, but in the future, it may come back to be an issue.”

Mzansi gushes over Minnie

Social media users were feeling Minnie Dlamini's latest hot snaps, gushing over the TV star.

Djhappygalsa gushed:

"Ohhhh sthandwa sam, you are hot like a hertoooo."

Ladydkhoza said:

"You are so beautiful, my daughter."

Jack_knifedsa asked:

"Hayi ngeke Minenhle? Why are you fighting so much?"

Ingrid_Ladylegasus asked:

"Girl? Tips on how to get a flat tummy? Do you not eat anymore?"

@kamogelomauku stated:

"I won't lie, but I'm willing to betray my friend and be a Ben 10...I just need to win the lottery."

@RebaoneMogotsi asked:

"She got her body done?"

@Ditabeng_P joked:

"A divorced body needs to be like this."

@Tsakzido gushed:

"She is our very own Kim Kardashian."

@BongsMahlangu_ gushed:

"She’s such a gorgeous hun. When I opened my phone, there she was. The universe is speaking to me, I need to lose mkhaba."

Boity leaves little to the imagination

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper and TV personality Boity Thulo left little to the imagination with her birthday photo shoot.

The theme of the day for the photoshoot was red, and she covered herself with nothing but red balloons. Online users wished the star a happy birthday and shared thoughts on her viral photos.

Source: Briefly News