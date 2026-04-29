Rapper and TV personality Boity Thulo left little to the imagination with her recent birthday photo shoot

The colour of the day for the photoshoot theme was red, and she covered herself with nothing but red balloons

South Africans wished the star a happy birthday and shared thoughts on her viral photos

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Boity showed off some skin on her birthday shoot. Image: Boity

Source: Instagram

Mzansi star Boity Thulo turned a year older, and she did it in style. The rapper and social media personality shared some of her birthday content, which features the usual photo shoot, but hers was a bit revealing.

Boity shows off skin for birthday shoot

Taking to X (Twitter), Boity celebrated her birthday with some fire content marking her special day. In one photo, Boity wears a white two-piece and holds red balloons; in another vintage-style picture, she kneels with the balloons. However, it was the third portrait that had tongues wagging.

In true Boity style, she wore nothing but covered her body with the red balloons. Lastly, she shared a portrait of her face card.

Mzansi shares mixed thoughts on Boity's look

Below are some of the reactions online:

@AMurovhi asked:

"Is it not possible to celebrate your wonderful day with your full clothes on mara?"

@IpsoFactoBarred stated:

"She’s celebrating her birthday in her birthday suit."

@DarkSk25 responded:

"Casper kept ghosting this hun. Maps, she couldn't find the direction with her. Who did I miss? Or all the men in SA missing the point with B? Hope she finds her Jayz, and may men not be the same."

@MxolisiMCN laughed:

"I’m sure the Instagram comments were fire, but Twitter Ayi Ayi🤣🤣"

menduloZA questioned:

"You just wanna be naked! At what age are you going to say no it’s fine now am old for nakedness?"

@bab_tumelo mocked:

"It is time to retire the flag, Aunt. The game got Cyan."

@Solomon_mabee said:

"Thirst trapping at 36 years old is diabolical, start a family or something."

@Calvin_Mokejane reprimanded:

"There's no need to be half naked at 36 years. But anyways, happy birthday."

@NguMntimande7 tried to defend Boity:

"You people better get off my half-naked hun..geez."

@slace_22023 said:

"Happy birthday, Sesi Thulo. You deserve someone who will love and respect you, please cover up."

@Zack_here said:

"Boity, what do you do for a living? Lenna ke batla go tlogela spane, ke kgathetse. Ska nrogaka please, debit orders di mpontsha metlholo."

Cassper Nyovest's old message to Boity Thulo trends

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's romantic message to his former love, Boity Thulo.

Fans revisited the pair's relationship and bold displays of affection, with others mocking Mufasa for "simping over" his partner.

"@boity, you are a queen. My dream girl. My ultimate. The most beautiful woman in the world. Perfection!!! Wanna show you off to the whole world."

Mzansi had jokes for days, and the comments came flooding.

Source: Briefly News