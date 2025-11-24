Cassper Nyovest’s Old Message to Boity Resurfaces, SA Reacts: “The Relationship Was Still New”
- South African rapper Cassper Nyovest found himself trending after an old message he wrote to Boity resurfaced
- An online user shared the tweet on social media, garnering many views from peeps
- Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the message
Bathong, one thing about the internet is that it never forgets! Recently, the South African rapper Cassper Nyovest became the talk of the town after an old message he had publicly written to Boity Thulo resurfaced on social media.
The two stars have been trending after an old video of them during their mjolo era went viral. Then, on Sunday, 23 November 2025, a user named @_Hybreed_ shared a love message the rapper wrote to the star in 2015.
This tweet was shared during the time Nyovest and Thulo were still in a relationship.
The message reads:
"@boity, you are a queen. My dream girl. My ultimate. The most beautiful woman in the world. Perfection!!! Wanna show you off to the whole world."
See the post below:
SA reacts to Cassper's old tweet
Shortly after the rapper's old tweet was reshared on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@Dlabehlezi said:
"So the first thing you do is being a Simp."
@lucky_dybala wrote:
"The relationship was still new, that's why."
@MasonDoLindor commented:
"Vele you guys never forget."
@MalumePancakes_ replied:
"I know bro still dreams about Boity."
4 times Cassper Nyovest made headlines
The popular has been making headlines on social media for the longest time, and Briefly News has reported on some of those times that he was the talk of the town.
- In November 2025, Cassper Nyovest recalled a story about his late mentor and rapper HHP calling him to order.
- In November 2025, Cassper Nyovest announced that the Fill Up FNB Stadium VIP section had sold out its full capacity. The rapper has promised fans a premium event.
- In September 2025, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker decided to start his weight loss journey before his big event, Fill Up FNB Stadium. This happened after he was criticised for how big he was.
- Cassper Nyovest will be featured in Blxckie's Summer hit, U Must Neva. The rapper teased his feature in his latest X (formerly Twitter) post.
Podcasters hit back at Cassper after rapper's remarks
Briefly News previously reported that the presenters of the Open Chat Podcast dedicated almost an entire episode to dissing and dragging Cassper Nyovest. After the rapper made some salty remarks about the podcasters, they finally clapped back, and it was not pretty.
Mtho continued to rip into Cassper Nyovest, saying his only defence when arguing with someone is that he has money. The podcasters also questioned his relevance in the game, saying industry beefs saved him.
