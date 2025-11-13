Cassper Nyovest recently opened up about a humbling experience he had with his mentor and "grootman," HHP

During an interview, he spoke about how the late rapper snatched his sunglasses from him to teach him a lesson on humility that he'll never forget

His story deeply resonated with his followers, who appreciated Cassper's humility and humorous take on the incident

Briefly News spoke to a friend of HHP, who shared a touching memory about the late rapper

Multi-award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest recalled an incident with his late mentor, the late Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo, that stuck with him to this day.

Just a month ahead of his anticipated Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert, Cassper visited 5 FM on Thursday, 13 November 2025, to chat about his new music, the journey of Fill Up, and his remarkable decade-long career.

The Mafikeng-born rapper, real name Refiloe Maele Phoolo, began his rap career shortly after dropping out of school. After a chance meeting, Mufasa was mentored by Motswako pioneer, HHP (aka Jabba), who took him to his shows and guided him early in his career.

During his interview on 5 Drive, Zanele Potelwa recalled a story Cassper once shared about HHP making him take his sunglasses off during a performance.

"I remember you telling a story where you were performing with HHP, and you had your glasses on. You said he took the glasses off of you and threw them into the crowd."

This occurred in Mafikeng when Cassper was still an up-and-comer. Looking back at the incident, he hilariously admitted that he thought HHP "was a hater."

"It was a humbling moment. I was young. I was like, 'This guy doesn't get it, I'm a superstar,' and I was not a superstar! And he actually snatched them off; he didn't politely ask for them," he laughed.

Cassper went on to reveal the lesson behind Jabba's actions: you need to connect with your audience and never assume that you're bigger than anyone, especially the people you grew up with.

Adding to the story, Cassper recalled his recent performance in Mafikeng, admitting that he wore sunglasses during the show and took them off mid-performance.

"Grootman wouldn't be very happy."

The touching story arrived a month post the seventh anniversary of HHP's death on 24 October.

The Bosso Ke Mang hitmaker tragically took his life at age 38 after a years-long battle with depression. Just before his death, he was preparing the release of his final album before retirement.

Briefly News spoke to a friend of the late rapper, who shared a fond memory of their last moments together.

"I remember being over at his house with my sister, and he played us some of the songs from his album, he named it 'DRUM,' it was amazing. He was truly looking forward to it; he shared a lot of plans that he had. The excitement in his voice was as though the depression had disappeared. He was an incredible person, warm and unbelievably selfless, a true legend."

Watch Cassper Nyovest's interview below.

Cassper Nyovest's story touches fans

Social media users admired Mufasa's humility and humour in the interview.

trav.arara said:

"Listened to this interview live, it was hella funny."

bongy_dlamzi admired Cassper Nyovest:

"I listened to this segment, it was so wonderfully handled! Honestly, I've never thought much about Casper as a person, I don't even think I liked him, but during this segment I got to 'meet' the human behind the rapper/headliner - he is smart and hella funny! Well done, drive team."

jaymstejunior3706 wrote:

"The greatest SA Hip Hop has ever had."

