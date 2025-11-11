Cassper Nyovest seemingly addressed his reason for not including A-Reece on the lineup for Fill Up Toyota Stadium

This comes after the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker released the complete list of artists who will be performing at his concert, and Reece's absence sent fans spiralling in Mufasa's comment section

Meanwhile, some social media users criticised A-Reece's supporters and accused them of "wanting handouts"

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has officially released the lineup for his Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert.

Taking place on 6 December 2025 in Bloemfontein, Cassper will be joined by some of the country's biggest musicians and entertainers for a historic night where music and culture collide.

The lineup, which was shared on 10 November, includes South African hip hop heavyweights, Nasty C, Maglera Doe Boy, Emtee, and Kwesta, joined by Makhadzi and Amapiano mavens, Uncle Waffles, DBN Gogo and Zee Nxumalo, and many more.

However, with a lineup of 41 acts, some fans were heartbroken to learn that one of the country's most loved rappers, A-Reece, would be excluded from the show.

Fans of the rapper, famously known as the Slimes, flooded the comment section, pleading with Cassper to add the Paradise hitmaker to the lineup. One supporter, lungelo_masina16, even asked whether there was an unknown beef between them.

"What has A-Reece done to you?"

Cassper posed a question of his own, directed at the commenter and others who continue to query A-Reece's exclusion from the historic event.

"lungelo_masina16, do you ask the same question when he's done his shows and I’m not on the line up, or is it one-sided?"

His question seemed to allude to possible resentment on Cassper's part, strongly suggesting that he's pointing out the double standards and unfairness where he's expected to extend courtesy towards A-Reece, but rarely, if ever, receives it when the roles are reversed.

This comes months after Mufasa's interview on the L-Tido Podcast, where he claimed that Reece would be doing much better in his career if he branched out and stuck out of his niche. Since then, the conversation around their rivalry has been ongoing among their supporters.

Other artists whose fans claim were snubbed are K.O, Shebeshxt, as well as Blxckie, who released a song with Cassper in October titled u must neva.

While the real reason behind A-Reece's snub remains unknown, Cassper's response gave fans some insight into what many believe is a long-standing feud. Meanwhile, Reece has yet to respond to the exclusion.

See Cassper and the fan's interaction below.

Cassper Nyovest's comment divides social media

A-Reece fans reacted to Cassper Nyovest excluding him from the lineup.

lungelo_masina16 pleaded:

"You're an OG, grootman, the kids must learn from you. Do it for SA Hiphop. Stogie has a song with both Reece and Nasty; ask them to perform the song together on stage. That will blow the internet, that will be a historic moment for Fill Up."

mashibe66 slammed Cassper Nyovest:

"Bro, you're just a house junkie, not a hip hop artist, never call ur self a rapper anymore. We don't care whether he's on ur show or not; Reece is a GOAT, let that sink in. You needed support from piano artists so that you could sell out. You ain't that big."

AndileEltonBear wrote:

"Reece ain't never needed Cass at all, not back then, not now!"

Meanwhile, other social media users criticised the Slimes.

bigdadddyme said:

"They want Cassper to put an upcoming rapper on his lineup, lmao."

PercySyeJiyane wrote:

"Slimes are a disgrace, truly speaking. They just want to be spoon-fed, you have to work, Baba."

Jamsta777 trolled A-Reece's fans:

"They are always in the comment sections begging."

Stogie T announces A-Reece and Nasty C collaboration

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that A-Reece does not have to worry about other artists not featuring him after he was featured on Stogie T's upcoming album.

The rapper is set to appear in a highly anticipated song with his long-standing rival Nasty-C, curated by Stogie T himself.

Fans are ecstatic, describing the collaboration as history-making, and have dubbed the unreleased song an instant classic.

