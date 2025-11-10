Cyan Boujee caused a social media storm with her recent performance at Grace Mondlana's year-end function

The YouTuber-turned-DJ was booked to bring the house down, and she did not disappoint, with her dance moves instantly going viral

Reactions to her performance were mixed, with online users sharing their thoughts on the event in the comment section

Cyan Boujee’s performance at Grace Mondlana’s event trended on social media. Images: cyan.boujee24, grace._mondlana

South African content creator and DJ Cyan Boujee had social media buzzing when she hit the stage at Grace Mondlana's year-end function.

Held on Saturday, 8 November 2025, the event hosted some of the country's most-loved content creators and internet celebrities, with viral moments that dominated the social media trends all weekend long.

With a guest list that included reality TV stars Tirelo Kale and Mich Mazibuko, as well as content creators Titus "Mologadi" Mokou and Dominic Zaca, Grace took it to the top with her performers for the event, which included Pabi Cooper and none other than "the baddest b on the block," Cyan Boujee.

Known for her larger-than-life personality and controversial lifestyle, Cyan commands the stage wherever she goes, and her performance at the event had social media buzzing to no end.

Grace shared a glimpse into Cyan's performance on Instagram, which was very little DJing and plenty of dancing and booty hopping that set the stage alight. It's clear that the YouTuber was prepared to give attendees an unforgettable show, and the guest of honour, Grace, couldn't get enough of her performance.

"@cyan.boujee24, you SHUT IT DOOOWN!"

Cyan Boujee gave a lively performance at Grace Mondlana’s year-end function. Images: cyan.boujee24, grace._mondlana

Other stars who rocked the event included Njelic, as well as Bo Gogo singers Thatohatsi and Tracy; however, it was Sesi Cyan's performance that had everyone talking.

The online community quickly rushed to the comment section to share their opinions on the performance.

Watch Cyan Boujee's performance below.

Cyan Boujee's performance gets Mzansi talking

Online users were impressed and praised Cyan Boujee for putting on a great show.

bongiwe_mtshali93 loved it:

"She respected the theme. @cyan.boujee24, you will forever be famous, my babe. Those moves!"

MarseillesBaby was impressed:

"She dances so well."

its_only_atli posted

"This girl is a star."

uMaster_Sandz wrote:

"She does the cha cha seamlessly."

Not everyone was impressed with Cyan Boujee’s performance and dance moves at Grace Mondlana’s event. Image: cyan.boujee24

Meanwhile, others expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction at Cyan's performance.

KhayelitshaE said:

"The dance moves are not showing."

Twin_Segowa speculated:

"I feel like she wanted to steal the show away from the main act."

NtsakisiBG asked:

"Are they not hiring at call centres?"

madiepetsane2 threw shade:

"I'm looking for those dance moves referred to."

