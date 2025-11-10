South African popular socialite Cindy Makhathini recently spoke out on Grace Modlana, making her guests pay for alcohol

The 24-year-old influencer hosted her year-end invite-only function in Johannesburg on Saturday, 8 November 2025

Many netizens couldn't help but agree with Cindy on the alcohol bill issue at Mondlana's party

Cindy Makhathini criticises Grace Mondlana for charging her guests for alcohol. Image: @cindy_makhathini_tango, @grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

Bathong, it seems like many peeps and other influencers have a problem with what went down at Grace Mondlana's star-studded, invite-only year-end party that took place this past weekend.

On Sunday, 9 November 2025, the popular socialite, Cindy Makhathini, decided to speak out regarding the award-winning influencer making her 300 guests pay for alcohol at a party she personally invited them to.

As if some of them having to fly themselves to attend the party at their own expense wasn't enough, Mondlana had them buy their own alcohol at the event, as it was not part of the invitation that they would get for free. The price list of her party was leaked on social media, leaving many netizens stunned at how expensive the booze was at the event.

Cindy said:

"To be invited to a party where I have to pay for my own drinks ..hmmm."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Cindy going on about Grace Mondlana's party

Shortly after Felo Le Tee's ex-girlfriend talked about guests having to pay for their own drinks at Mondlana's party on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@fezilezulu07 said:

"Okay, I see the pricing neh,.. confusion iqala la. Savanna R300 for I 6pack or I dumpie? Balance me real quick bandla."

@nobody153129 wrote:

"Same as those weddings where people have to pay for being guests. Why just not make it a low-budget thing that won't demand too much from people??? Their presence is key; that's all you need as the host."

@IamHunadi commented:

"But that is very, very normal. I can't remember the last time I've gone to a party, wedding, where I didn't have to bring a cooler box, Nyana, with booze or where there's a bar and we have to buy our own drinks. Shows you guys don't get invited to a lot of gatherings."

@g_ina_naaa responded:

"She provided so much food, brands like Nivea that gave goodies and artists' performances, it's fair to pay for drinks."

@XhosaKSZ replied:

"I'm sure it was a battle of the narcissists. Everyone is watching everyone's glass to outdo the other. Grace knew what she was doing here."

Netizens react to Cindy's opinion about Grace Mondlana's party. Image: @cindy_makhathini_tango

Source: Instagram

Grace Mondlana's grocery haul for gogo goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that a Johannesburg influencer has touched millions of hearts with her beautiful gesture towards her grandmother, showing what it truly means to give back to family.

Grace Mondlana shared an emotional video showing her monthly visit to her gogo, revealing it had been a while since she could spend time with her grandmother due to health issues. Influencer @grace._mondlana posted the touching content on 11 September 2025 and explained that her grandmother hadn't been well, but was finally feeling better.

Source: Briefly News