Award-winning content creator and influencer Grace Mondlana hosted her first year-end party in Johannesburg

An online user criticised the star's alcohol price list at her invite party, mentioning that Mondlana ripped off her guests

Many netizens had mixed reactions to the price list, as they flooded the comment section with their opinions

Grace Mondlana's alcohol price list at her party went viral online. Image: @grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

This past weekend was the biggest and one for the books for the award-winning content creator Grace Mondlana as she hosted her first-ever year-end invite-only party that had 300 guests; however, the star faced backlash on social media regarding her "expensive" alcohol price list.

On Sunday, 9 November 2025, an online user @realnorma_kay vented out on X (formerly Twitter) about Mondlana's exuberant bev prices she charged at her star-studded party over the past weekend, questioning if it was a money laundering scam or a party.

The online user was shocked by the influencer hosting a party where many influencers had to fly themselves out to attend this one-day event, and on top of it all, they also had to spend a lot of money at the party, not to mention that they also had to buy outfits for the themed party.

Mondlana hosted this eventful party in celebration of her becoming the first brand ambassador for GWM after bagging a new Haval H6, and also celebrated reaching 2 million followers on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post below:

SA reacts to Grace's alcohol price list

Shortly after the online user shared the price list from Mondlana's exclusive party on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to it. Here's what they had to say below:

@realnorma_kay said:

"More than double the retail price. This is money laundering."

@mike1766237 wrote:

"Money laundering--- money cleaning, DJ Sumbody was doing the same thing."

@Sabrina87223622 questioned:

"Since when do people buy alcohol at a party, you invited them to?"

@FootballStage_1 commented:

"I thought they were getting alcohol free."

@BlackCrystalMia defended Grace Mondlana:

"She had stalls of businesses selling their own products at their prices, blaming her for what that business set is wired and also aren't those the same prices y'all pay at clubs and restaurants? The difference is literally R30 bucks."

@Kwanele_bani responded:

"I wonder if they knew booze was on them, or if they found out once they got there. With those prices, they paid for that party. Moët R1800 and Corona R600, she's mad."

@sboshbility replied:

"Yes, I wouldn't expect her to buy alcohol for 300 people, but the alcohol could have been cheaper ke."

Grace Mondlana was criticised for her alcohol price list at her party. Image: @grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

Grace Mondlana's grocery haul for gogo goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that a Johannesburg influencer has touched millions of hearts with her beautiful gesture towards her grandmother, showing what it truly means to give back to family.

Grace Mondlana shared an emotional video showing her monthly visit to her gogo, revealing it had been a while since she could spend time with her grandmother due to health issues. Influencer @grace._mondlana posted the touching content on 11 September 2025 and explained that her grandmother hadn't been well, but was finally feeling better.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News