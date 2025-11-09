Grace Mondlana successfully hosted her end-of-year party which , was highly anticipated by influencers and fans

, The content creator hosted the event to celebrate the year's successes among her colleagues and supporters, and it was a big to-do

Grace Mondlana made a grand entrance that made rounds, as people shared their thoughts on the influencer's hosting

Grace Mondlana threw a large end-of-year party, and it was a resounding hit. People got to see the influencer, with all eyes on her, as she arrived at the event.

Grace Mondlana successfully hosted an event to celebrate the end of the year. Image: @grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

Grace Mondlana had two outfit changes for the event, and she made a grand entrance for each. The videos of Grace at her event received thousands of likes and comments from people.

In a video posted by gossip monger Musa Khawula, Grace arrived at her party and dressed to the nines. There were reportedly 300 people in attendance, and Grace had everyone's attention when she stepped out in a green gown, and she made her way down a stairwell as people cheered for her.

Grace Mondlana rose to popularity as a soft life content creator. Image: @grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

South Africa by Grace Mondlana party

Many commented on the videos of Grace being celebrated by others. People raved about how stunning she looked in the videos. Another viral moment was when Grace asked one of her guests what is her profession and he had no answer.

@InobuhleHlathi commented:

"Oksalayo you can give get yourself all the attention you were deprived in high school. Good work man!"

@Ashley792948731 aplauded Grace:

"This lady gotta start an events company and make real real money, she reminds me of Queen/Sophie Ndaba back in her days when she quoted my mom R50k for a breakfast event I knew she was making it big."

@manenzhe_samuel wrote:

"The girl is pushing her brand Big up Grace."

@by_greatest said:

"She is an excellent event organiser. Let’s give her that! Excellent excellent excellent! Hate aside! A very Grace Mondlana year! She has had a good run.

Others commented on her interaction with a guest.

Fifi wondered:

"Wasn’t this meant to be a party? Oh how she played right in their faces 😅. Made them her fans while simultaneously elevating and positioning herself right above them. She sure runs their space 🥲"

Mtheku 💐 supported Grace:

"I’m sorry I find nothing wrong with what Grace said, people must know when or when not to talk. I mean she said Lesedi, why would you respond if you’re not the Lesedi spoken to? Ubothula makungakhulunywa nawe 🤷🏽‍♀️simple."

Grace Mondlana's grocery haul for gogo goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that a Johannesburg influencer has touched millions of hearts with her beautiful gesture towards her grandmother, showing what it truly means to give back to family. Grace Mondlana shared an emotional video showing her monthly visit to her gogo, revealing it had been a while since she could spend time with her grandmother due to health issues.

Influencer @grace._mondlana posted the touching content on 11 September 2025 and explained that her grandmother hadn't been well, but was finally feeling better.

Source: Briefly News