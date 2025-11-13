South African media personality Enhle Mbali made headlines on social media after a video of her singing went viral

The controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted the clip of the actress on his X page

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa shows off her vocal ability. Image: @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has been living her best life ever since her divorce from Black Coffee was finalised in October 2025, and recently, she became the talk of the town after showing off her vocal ability on social media.

On Wednesday, 12 November 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger decided to post a video of the fashion entrepreneur singing and also playing the piano on his X (formerly Twitter) page, which quickly garnered attention from many netizens.

Mlotshwa has been making headlines on social media recently, as earlier on netizens were talking about another clip of her showing off her sleek dance moves, and now she is flaunting her other hidden "talent."

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to the actress singing

Shortly after the video of the former Rockville star went viral on social media, many netizens decided to flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@_Lembz said:

"R600 million? I’d also turn life into a musical. Even my ‘good morning’ would have backup vocals."

@Ndaba_2025 wrote:

"The divorce money settlement must be nice."

@owensonO2 commented:

"Aowa chomi, cut cut cut. Leave the music thing to your baby daddy and enjoy your share of his wealth."

@blaqcharmer responded:

"At this point, it's not about hate or any pun intended, but I think she should let her baby daddy do the music thing..."

@Kwanele_bani stated:

"She’s that lady in acrimony who got 10m a house paid off but didn’t travel n enjoy life, but pinned over what happened to her. If I were her, the kids would be at mom's, even their dads, and I’d be travelling with some white fit stocko man yearly."

@FITnessGuy96 replied:

"Why didn't she help black coffee make music instead of tightening the mayonnaise all the time?"

@sipho_mate said:

"She figured music pays more than acting, now she wants to join as well, okusalayo, she won't reach grootman's level."

@nsbusiso800 complimented the actress:

"Hmmm muhle nje uSistaz, I don't care where the other spec comes from, Ms Mlotshwa is undefeated! That nose is too perfect, I think the angels came down and carved a work of art."

Old video of Black Coffee's divorce plans resurfaces

In a previous report from Briefly News, an old video of DJ Black Coffee discussing his divorce resurfaced. The DJ had been trending on social media since his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, announced that she was officially divorced.

Fans of the musician took to social media to comment on his video, where he said, "Remember, it's all the search, that's what it is. Searching for happiness, and in the end, I don't think we are gonna be able to find and define it," says the DJ.

