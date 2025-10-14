Details About Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee’s Settlement Emerge, SA Reacts: “People Have Money”
- Information about Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and DJ Black Coffee's settlement has been revealed
- The popular DJ was ordered to pay the actress over R60K a month in spousal support and a hefty amount for each child in maintenance
- Many netizens were stunned by how much Black Coffee will be paying Enhle every month
Tjo, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and DJ Black Coffee's divorce has to be the most messy and talked about that has ever happened in the entertainment industry this year.
The former Rockville star will be smiling to the bank every month till her last day on earth as she won the divorce settlement against her ex-husband. According to City Press, the court has ordered the popular, renowned DJ to pay Mlotshwa over R67K a month in spousal support, and R25K for each child a month.
However, the settlement didn't end there as the musician was also ordered to vacate their matrimonial home, but had to continue paying the bond. This settlement left many netizens on social media in awe of how much money Enhle will be getting from Black Coffee every month.
"A Johannesburg High Court has ordered a renowned DJ to pay R67,167 per month in spousal maintenance, along with R25,000 per child, and to vacate the matrimonial home while continuing to pay the bond," the post reads.
See the post below:
Mzansi reacts to the ex-couple's divorce settlement
Shortly after Mlotshwa and Black Coffee's divorce settlement was revealed on social media, many netizens had mixed feelings about the verdict as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@AmReatlegile questioned:
"Is it true that she is walking away with half a billion rand?"
@Makhetha57060 said:
"People have money."
@proudlyxeno wrote:
"Young men don't not and I mean do not, get married, never enter into a traditional marriage or western marriage contract. Have a baby mommas or two max, pay your maintenance, do for the kids. Marriage means that at any point, if the woman wants to, she can take half of everything."
@FreeLefase commented:
"What happens if the money dry out? Like if he can't DJ anymore?"
@NomsaNxumalo8 mentioned:
"R25k per child. Salary for 3 people in some companies. Ayy. To make us dance, people make so much money!"
@PapiiDru asked:
"@Grok, what happens if he goes broke or doesn’t have the financial capacity?"
@SEREIMR replied:
"I wouldn't mind this. My kids need a home, and I will provide that. The mom also needs to be sorted since she's also taking care of my offspring."
Old video of Black Coffee's divorce plans resurfaces
In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Black Coffee's old video of him discussing his divorce resurfaced. The DJ had been trending on social media since his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, announced that she was officially divorced.
Fans of the musician took to social media to comment on his video, where he said, "Remember, it's all the search, that's what it is. Searching for happiness, and in the end, I don't think we are gonna be able to find and define it," says the DJ.
