Popular content creator Nara Smith gave birth to her fourth child and revealed her daughter's name to the world

Nara and her husband , Lucky Blue Smith, have three children together: Rumble Honey Smith , Slim Easy Smith , and Whimsy Lou Smith

The online crowd congratulated the influencer and speculated about the meaning behind the name

South African-born, German model and influencer Nara Smith, known for making anything and everything from scratch, recently announced the arrival of her fourth child with American model Lucky Blue Smith. After letting the internet guess her baby girl's name, she finally revealed it to her fans.

In an Instagram post shared on 13 October, 2025, Nara shared that her daughter, Fawnie Golden Smith, was born on her birthday this year, 27 September, and was welcomed into the world by her father.

"Her entry into this world was graceful, gentle, and oh so magical. Soaking up all the love and snuggles."

The couple is no stranger to giving their children names some would describe as uncommon. While Lucky has a seven-year-old daughter named Gravity from a previous relationship with singer Stormi Bree, he and Nara are parents to Rumble Honey (5), Slim Easy (3), and Whimsy Lou (18 months).

Internet responds to Nara Smith's baby's name

Thousands of internet users from across the globe gathered in Nara's comment section to congratulate the mother of four and compliment the name, while others wondered about the meaning behind the unique name. More social media users joked about what they thought the name would be.

@tatemcrae.fann wondered in the comments:

"Maybe the names are cover-ups for their real name to keep their real identity hidden. I don't know."

@fashionlover_3245 shared with the public:

"Fawnie Golden Smith is so cute, sounds like a Disney character from Sleeping Beauty."

@acb1996 said under the post:

"Not going to lie, the names are getting more 'normal' because Fawnie is hella cute and she can just go by Fawn. Whimsy Lou was a stretch, but could go by Lou. Slim Easy is just diabolical, and Rumble Honey sounds like Winnie the Pooh when he says, 'There's a rumbly in my tummy.'"

@tiffany.rose649 added their assumptions to the mix:

"I just know when all her kids grow up, they're all going to change their names and have their friends call them by their nicknames instead."

@xperpetually.tiredx told the online community:

"Oh, that's... that's actually not as bad as I thought. I'm not even going to lie. Fawnie is kind of a cute name."

@cocktailsandcharcuterie jokingly stated:

"I guess Pineapple Buttercup and Lollipop Periwinkle didn’t make the cut! Fawnie is cute."

A surprised @8124np added in the comments:

"She gave birth? That was the quickest pregnancy ever."

