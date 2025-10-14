South African singer Tyla had fans cackling when her wig fell off her head while she was recording a video

The Water hitmaker was promoting her upcoming single when the hilarious moment happened, and her reaction was priceless

Fans flooded the comments section, trolling Tyla for the hilarious mishap, while others begged her to release the song

Fans had a good laugh when South African singer Tyla's wig fell in a hilarious video.

The Grammy award-winner has been promoting what's believed to be her next song, with themes about Chanel and luxury, and posted a video of herself on 13 October 2025 singing the supposed lyrics.

"Put me in Chanel, how you say you love me?"

However, the excitement took a hilarious turn when Tyla's enthusiastic jumping and cheering caused her wig to join the celebration, literally jumping off her head.

Shocked, she confirmed on screen if her "wig jump" was visible, only for her hair to slide right off, exposing her wig cap, and her reaction was hilarious:

"Okay, it's time to go to bed. Good night, y'all."

Months after the release of We Wanna Party, Tyla is moving on to new music, and it seems Put Me In Chanel might be a potential hit.

Her Chanel theme comes after the singer's appearance at the MTV VMA, where she wore a Chanel top as a dress, a look that broke the internet.

While fans wait for the song's release, many had a good laugh in the comment section at the incident and certainly did not "wig out" about it like she did.

Watch Tyla's video below:

Fans react to Tyla's hilarious video

Online users had a good laugh at the singer's incident. Read some of their comments below:

Singer Doechii laughed:

"The smack is crazy!"

tylaxtygers said:

"THE WIG JUMP!"

olivstarrrr joked:"

"Ouh, Chanel is so good, Tyla's wig got snatched! We are gonna be bald!"

zykeriagaines_ related:

"I do things like this at home, but I NEVER post it!"

iam.meema was shocked:

"Omg, you’re bald!"

Meanwhile, other fans were impatiently waiting for Put Me In Chanel and pleaded with Tyla to release the song.

michaelwilliams.x said:

"Girl, just put that record out already. The thirst is real."

missroche_ complained:

Yoh, this song is being teased too long now, mamas."

khosininkosi begged:

"Press the release button now!"

l.eeks wrote:

"Mind you, we’re still waiting for the Mr Media visuals."

Singer Loyiso reacted:

"You see, this song!!!!"

Tyla teaches fans her choreography

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer dancing with her supporters.

Having seemingly bumped into her fans at a petrol station, the Water hitmaker taught them the choreography to one of her songs, and fans admired her wholesome moment.

This came after another singer was accused of copying Tyla's dance moves for her performances, allegations that have sparked endless online discussions about the two musicians.

