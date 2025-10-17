South African controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula recently bagged a new gig

The star excitedly announced on social media that he will be hosting the SASMAs 2025 red carpet

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions

Bathong, Musa Khawula, has to be the luckiest human being in Mzansi! The controversial star just walked out of prison and landed himself a new job without even working hard for it.

On Friday, 17 October 2025, the popular blogger and gossipmonger excitedly announced on his X (formerly Twitter) page that he would be hosting the South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs 2025) red carpet alongside content creator, PD Jokes.

Khawula posted the flyer of the event online just weeks after he faced backlash over his rude comments about comedian Mpho Popps' daughter.

Fans react to Musa Khawula's new gig

Shortly after the star excitedly shared that he would be hosting the SASMAs red carpet again this year, many of his fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@engryblvck said:

"With Musa being there, people better watch what they wear and who they bringing the stories which will come after will be juicy."

@majoyana31 wrote:

"It’s going down, baby, our gossip girl is going to entertain us."

@Ziyakhala01 commented:

"So someone's asking me who Musa is in the picture, I said the one who looks like a lady is Musa. I was like, it's why he's called XO XO gal mos. He's shocked."

@MoMotswanaK stated:

"What are you wearing as a host? Your outfits concern us. That black shirt better not make an appearance!"

@lorrenzom tweeted:

"And Musa will be judging the hell out them."

@pdjokes shared:

"The combos are communicating. I can’t wait to share this experience with you."

@hismisus mentioned:

"I'm so happy for you chomi, you finally booked a job."

What are the SASMAs?

The Social Media Awards, for Brands, Influencers and Digital Tools. The biggest accolade for Social Media Personalities is here; there are many distinct trophies available in social media and marketing, but none as dedicated to the good work of Social Media Personalities as the much-coveted South African Social Media Award (#SASMA).

Much of the content on social media is produced for different purposes, attracting many followers to the creators. We believe followers should be the ones to judge. The Social Media Awards honour the top campaigns, individuals, and digital tools in social media. These awards are open to anyone involved in creating content with social media, whether as a user or a professional.

Old Musa Khawula posts on Kenny Kunene resurface

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Musa Khawula's past claims about Kenny Kunene gained traction after the Patriotic Alliance politician was found at the home of DJ Sumbody's alleged killer. Kunene attempted to explain his presence at the alleged killer's house during the police raid, but scores of netizens are unconvinced.

In one of the unearthed tweets, Musa made daring accusations against Kenny, and it appears that he may have been onto something.

