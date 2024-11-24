The 2024 South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) took place at Mosaiek Lifestyle in Fairland, Randburg

Gossip blogger Musa Khawula was in attendance, and he took to the stage at the fourth SASMA event

Musa Khawula took the chance to throw shade at some of Big Brother South Africa's former contestants, Liema Pantsi and Yolanda Monyai and more

Musa Khawula was among those who made an appearance at the SASMAs 2024. The infamous entertainment blogger was tasked with presenting an award.

Musa Khawula presented a SASMA and dragged 'BBMzansi' faves Liema Pantsi and Yolanda Monyai and all nominees. Image: @Musakawula/ X / @liyema_pantsi / @yolandamukondi_international / Instagram

Musa Khawula got spicy as he announced the nominees in a SASMA category. Liema Pantsi, Yolanda Monyai and others were in the running.

Musa Khawula drags SASMA category nominees

In a video, Musa Khawula declared that none of the nominees for Social Media Dominance of the Year were deserving. The nominees included Liema, Yolanda, Moghelingz and other influencers. Musa said when he thinks of social media dominance, he thinks of Mihlali Ndamase or himself.

He announced that Yolanda was the winner. Watch the video:

SA amused by Musa Khawula at SASMA

Musa Khawula's presence amused online users. Many said they agreed with his two cents on the SASMA category. Read the comments below:

@shaz___m commented:

“But did he lie?”

@ThaaBLaa said:

“Batlo mo trapa my chomi batho (They will beat him).”

@KevinAndile_ wrote:

“He was actually telling the truth, though.”

@Lovie_flavour added:

“I was expecting this 🤣”

@sipelelecakwebe remarked:

“Love him loads ke sana😭🤣”

@thabelomaanda exclaimed:

“Yolanda deserved to win! Even Africa Social Media trends noted her many times! She topped twice as the most talked about in Africa. Unfortunately, Big Brother has more numbers than your regular influencers in SA.”

@Snah_L added:

“Please, guys. This is unnecessary. Yolanda deserves the win, too.”

