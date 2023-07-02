Musa Khawula accused Mihlali Ndamase of physically attacking him while they were at her boyfriend's office

Musa bravely shared a photo of his head bruise on social media, sparking a frenzy of reactions from South African netizens.

Mihlali seemingly confirmed the incident by threatening the controversial entertainment blogger in his comments

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Musa Khawula revealed that Mihlali Ndamase physically attacked him. Image: @khawulamusa and @mihali_n

Source: Instagram

Beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase finds herself in the midst of a scandal after being accused of physically assaulting controversial blogger Musa Khawula.

Musa Khawula exposes assault by Mihlali Ndamase

The incident, which allegedly occurred at the office of Mihlali's boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe, has ignited a frenzy of reactions among social media users.

The shocking revelation came to light when Musa took to social media, sharing a picture of a bruise on his head and accusing Mihlali of being responsible for the attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mihlali seemingly confirms the physical altercation with Musa Khawula

Mihlali responded to Musa's Instagram post and said she was not done with him. Musa has on several occasions bashed Mihlahi on his YouTube channel for dating Leeroy, who is still married to Mary Jane Sidambe.

The bold move by Khawula to disclose the incident caught the attention of netizens. They were amused and taken aback by his willingness to share what many would consider a humiliating ordeal.

See the Instagram post below:

Social media weigh in on Mihlali Ndamae beating up Musa Khawula

@TemaSnu said:

"You got the beatation. Mhmm it’s really really sad, isn’t it?‍♂️"

@TeeJayMthembu commented:

"Nobody embraces blows like Musa. Uhamba wedwa. "

@krugersville asked:

"Wena ufunani at the office kanti?"

@azania1023 mentioned:

"They can beat you but one thing about you will not stop calling them out."

@Collen_KM added:

"One thing I like about you Musa is that you catch hands and you catch them with open arms."

@Nako_mag tweeted:

"You deserved it andikho sorry too."

@ZweliKing commented:

"We need a video explaining."

Musa Khawula reveals Pearl Modiadie’s new white boyfriend’s face, Mzansi conflicted but roasts ‘Zaziwa’ star

In another article, Briefly News reported that Pearl Modiadie has been serving baecation content in the last couple of days. However, she has been hiding her new man's face.

Modiadie's decision piqued everyone's interest as peeps wanted to see the Zaziwa star's new bae's face. It seems like Pearl heard netizens' cries and showed off her man's handsome face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News