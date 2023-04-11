Finding Bongani star Bongani Fassie was attacked with a panga while out driving with his friends

Brenda Fassie's son confirmed he suffered severe injuries after an unknown man attempted to stab him in the chest

Mzansi was not convinced by Bongani's scars after photos of the attack went viral on social media

Mzansi was shocked to learn that Brenda Fassie's son, Bongani Fassie, was attacked by an unknown man who nearly chopped off his limbs.

Bongani Fassie confirmed that a man who wanted to stab him in the chest attacked him with a panga. Image: @oursamusic and @bonganifassie

Zimoja reports that Bongani spoke with them, saying that the physical altercation left him with three deep scars and cuts on his arms.

Bongani Fassie says man almost ended his life

The Finding Bongani star said that the man charged at him with a panga, intending to stab him in the chest. When the ambush occurred, he was driving with his friends with the window down, but he fought hard to save his life.

According to the Sunday World, Bongani did not file a case because he did not want the situation to escalate further.

“I dealt with enough of the circus tricks when my mom [Brenda Fassie] passed away, so I am picky about which battles I take on. I have very little trust in those who work in the justice system."

Mzansi split after seeing Bongani Fassie's graphic pics

Twitter blogger @MDNnewss reported Bongani's sustained injuries by dropping two photos that showed a glimpse of what happened to him.

Some people wished MaBrrr's son a speedy recovery, while the images of the attack did not convince others.

@anzathiba said:

"If high-profile people like him can go through such heinous crimes, what about us regular citizens? SA is rotten."

@dyosi_sibusiso shared:

"Speedy recovery, Bongani."

@MissMorkels posted:

"Yoh, this poor guy always has drama."

@NtxndoZAR replied:

"He just got assaulted randomly with a panga and got stabbed? Yoh, I'd be so mad at my ancestors. Ngabe bangifunani ngempela!"

@Iry00137517 commented:

"What in the red food colouring kind of blood is that?"

@RoninDexx wrote:

"Bongani doesn't look like someone who lost all that blood. It's probably the friend's blood."

@MarumoMashigo also said:

"May he quickly heal and come back to tell his side of the story on what happened."

