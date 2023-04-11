Musa Khawula was attacked again months after Moshe Ndiki roughed him up for spreading rumours about him

The Pope of Pop Culture host confirmed the news after a video of him catching hands went viral on social media

Khawula posted a photo of the attacker and his smashed phone, and his followers expressed relief that he was not seriously injured

Musa Khawula admitted to getting into another physical brawl.

Musa Khawula was beaten up by a person named Ntomb' eningi. Image: @buhlemaan and @MusaKhawula

Not long ago, The Pope of Pop Culture host caught hands from Moshe Ndiki because the former Gomora star was tired of him spreading "lies" about his love life.

Musa is well-known for spilling the hottest celeb gossip on his social media accounts. Some celebrities and Mzansi peeps have made it clear that they are uncomfortable with Kawula's rumours, and it appears they are finally retaliating.

Musa Khawula exposes the person who allegedly beat him

According to ZAlebs, a short video from Musa's Instagram live stream trended over the weekend due to how abruptly it ended. The video went viral because of the noises, leaving Musa's followers assuming he was being physically beaten.

While many people were relieved that Khawula finally received his karma for spreading "lies" about many people, some netizens who love his hot gossip were extremely worried about him.

Taking to Instagram, the blogger confirmed that he was beaten. He posted photos of his smashed phone as well as a picture of the alleged attacker.

Musa Khawula's fans still worried about him after getting beaten up

@riccardoelle said:

"We can’t afford to lose you, especially the phone."

@icy_sanele shared:

"Gogo Maweni must give you something to protect yourself and be untouchable."

@danie_bubbly posted:

"That was so ghetto of him."

@sbash_shombela replied:

"Are your remaining dreads still intact kodwa chomie?"

@mamakhe_2 commented:

"You're living a very dangerous life, Chomie akere you are recording people hence they smashing you and your phone."

@_ayimo.m wrote:

"We were so worried about you."

@sandra_morobi also said:

"Better the phone than you wena, my friend and you owe us two episodes tomorrow."

@farahpetite added:

"Haibo chomie, immediately after you started the live. I was worried about you."

