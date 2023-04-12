Makhadzi wore a Beyoncé inspired bodysuit, but the fit got negative reviews on Twitter

The Ghanama singer posted pictures of her custom-made costume alongside snaps of Beyoncé and got trolled in the comments

Some people came to the SA entertainer's defence and called Twitter users gunning for her toxic

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Makhadzi's concert outfit got tongues wagging on social media. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi announced her upcoming tour on Twitter and mentioned that she would be in the UK and Zambia in May. She also shared a side by side pics of her costume and Beyoncé and joked that she would explain later.

Tweeps drag Makhadzi's custom bodysuit

Her post got people's reaction, and many compared the fits in the comments section. Twitter users joked that it looked like a bad online purchase, and one tweep, @Mr_HUMA, wrote:

"The outfit was like what I ordered online vs what I received."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Makhadzi shares dates for her upcoming tour

The MaGear hitmaker said she would be in Zambia on May 6 and the UK on May 20. She also promised that more dates would be announced soon.

Tweeps react to Makhadzi's Beyoncé inspired bodysuit

Fans were not feeling the bodysuit but admired the artist for fearing the Twitter streets.

@collen_sambo2 said:

"As for I’ll explain later. Milandzu bhe."

@__ria_girl mentioned:

"Makhadzi mastered these toxic twitter streets. You literally dragged yourself and left no door open for keyboard warriors."

@maskhey34 wrote:

"I like the way you just easily dealt with black Twitter because they rather comment about your outfits than celebrate your hard work. You are the goat, well done baby girl."

@Mr_HUMA added:

"The outfit was like what I ordered online vs what I received."

@papagmonteiro commented:

"Uyabona wena. I love your hustle, even if they can criticise your spelling, you don’t care that’s the spirit girl."

Video shows moment Makhadzi was attacked with bottles after arriving late for show in Zimbabwe

Briefly News reported that Makhadzi is losing popularity among her Zimbabwean fans. The star is currently trending for the wrong reasons after angry concertgoers chased her off the stage.

Zimbabwe had become a second home for Makhadzi but not anymore. After a recent incident, the singer will have to think twice before booking gigs in the neighbouring country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News