A video making rounds on social media shows the moment South African superstar Makhadzi was attacked while performing in Zimbabwe

The Matorokisi hitmaker had to cut her performance short when she reportedly arrived at the event after midnight

The star also didn't have a live band, instead, she was lip-syncing during the performance with two backup dancers in the background

Makhadzi is losing popularity among her Zimbabwean fans. The star is currently trending for the wrong reasons after she was chased off the stage by angry concertgoers.

Zimbabwe had become a second home for Makhadzi but not anymore. The singer will have to think twice before booking gigs in the neighbouring country following a recent incident.

Makhadzi chased off the stage by angry Zimbabweans

According to ZAlebs, the award-winning South African star left the stage in a hurry after her fans started throwing bottles and stones at her. Per the report, the Ghanama hitmaker who was the headline act at a show in Mutare arrived late and fans were already angry.

Zimbabwean entertainment blog Zim Celebs added that Makhadzi arrived at the venue after midnight and didn't have a live band. The Mjolo singer allegedly lip-synced three songs and left the stage.

The move did not sit well with the already agitated crowd who started throwing missiles on stage forcing Makhadzi and her crew to run for their lives. A video making rounds on social media shows the chaos at the gig.

