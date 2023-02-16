South African singer Makhadzi was honoured by the government for her contribution to the country's music industry

The Ghanama hitmaker received the Ubuntu Arts and Culture Diplomacy Award on February 11 in Cape Town

Somizi's ex-hubby Mohale Motaung, who is a big fan of the star, congratulated Makhadzi on her official Instagram

Makhadzi is the girl she thinks she is after being awarded at the Ubuntu Awards. The Ghanama hitmaker took home the Ubuntu Arts and Culture Diplomacy Award.

Makhadzi's Ubuntu Arts and Culture Diplomacy Award honour made Mohale Motaung proud. Image: @mohale_77 and @makhadzisa

According to sanews.gov.za, the award ceremony was organised by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and held at the Cape Town Convention Centre on February 11.

Proud of the huge achievement, Makhadzi penned a lengthy post thanking her fans for supporting her journey in music, saying:

From the bottom of my heart I appreciate all of you ❤️ Everything I win today is because of how you have carried me all these years. The journey was not easy but I learned it is important not to give up on yourself. To everyone out there who is pushing hard, please keep praying and working hard. God will do the rest. Saturday I was awarded with UBUNTU ARTS AND CULTURE DIPLOMACY AWARD (Youth)

Mohale Motaung and Mzansi proud of Makhadzi for bagging trophy at Ubuntu Awards

Mohale Motaung, Somizi Mhlongo's ex-husband, who has previously stated that he is a massive fan of the star, was spotted in the comments section of Makhadzi's post. Mohale and Mzansi congratulated the Matorokisi hitmaker, writing:

@mohale_77 reacted:

"Congratulations superstar ❤️"

@ngoash said:

"You are welcome. We will keep supporting you and your music. Congratulations Queen of the North."

@mrs___hlatshwayo shared:

"Congratulations Mama. May God continue to bless you ❤️"

@pontsho.matlala05 posted:

"You deserve it ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@queentee_official replied:

"Go, girl! Keep soaring and winning ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@aliejo commented:

"Congratulations beautiful! Your music brings so much joy and you’re so passionate! You are a true performer and I love being able to see clips of your shows! I hope to see you one day! International superstar in the making for sure! ❤️"

@joziedam wrote:

"Congratulations beautiful lady."

@lee_nne_th also said:

"My superstar."

@deeroyfatsoj_zw added:

"Keep winning."

Video of Makhadzi's energetic Ubuntu Awards performance circulates online, SA government officials impressed

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ubuntu Awards were well underway on Saturday, February 11, at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), and Makhadzi was one of the stars that shone in front of government delegates.

Besides receiving the trophy, Makhadzi also performed to remember for a lifetime. The energetic singer left government officials with their jaws on the floor.

