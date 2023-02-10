Mzansi songbird Elaine jumped for joy after her song Shine was featured on the American series The Best Man: The Final Chapter

The star took to Twitter to share the scene where her hit track was played as the background music

Mzansi reacted to the post by congratulating Elaine and praising her for putting the country on the map with her incredible talent

South African R&B star Elaine has flown the Mzansi flag high after her song Shine was played on the American series The Best Man: The Final Chapter.

South African singer Elaine is proud of herself after her song 'Shine' was played on the American series 'The Best Man: The Final Chapter'. Image: @elaineofficial

Source: Instagram

The singer, who rose to prominence in 2020 with her EP Elements, was overjoyed and shared a clip of the American series' scenes with her song playing in the background.

ZAlebs reports this is a significant accomplishment because the series is a reboot of The Best Man, which was popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

South African music lovers proud of Elaine after her song Shine was played on The Best Man: The Final Chapter

Despite the insults they rendered to Elaine when she teased her Amapiano song a few months ago, Mzansi lauded the singer, saying her R&B songs deserve world recognition.

@mphomandy1 said:

"Proud of you sisi."

@Lindistix shared:

"Amazing."

@Tshoki_Bogatsu posted:

"You deserve it."

@MlungisiShoba1 commented:

"You are a superstar."

@AndileNzimande_ replied:

"Crazy! congratulations!!"

@Sanele_Nathi reacted:

"An international superstar ❤️❤️"

@RonaKethaetswe also said:

"Proud of you my angel ❤️"

@lindiwe47944034 also shared:

"All eyes are locked on you @elaineofficial_"

@ZadokZA wrote:

"This was so dope."

@Versatile_RSA added:

"HUGE ❤️"

Elaine dragged for a "boring" performance at the Miss SA 2022: "This girl can't sing"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the singer Elaine failed to meet Mzansi's expectations with her performance at the Miss South Africa 2022 pageant finale.

The star was one of the stars billed to entertain the viewers. Other performers included Heavy K, Makhadzi and award-winning rapper Boity Thulo.

Social media users headed to the Twitter streets to share thoughts following Elaine's performance. Many said the beauty did not do a great job. Others accused her of singing off-tune, while some said she couldn't sing.

Source: Briefly News