AKA's album LEVELS is reportedly turning eight years old today, having been released in 2014 by the talented rapper

The album has certified AKA with the greatest achievements of his career, including making him the best-selling South African hip-hop artist of all time

Fans of the artist have taken to social media to congratulate AKA on reaching this milestone with the album that has established him as one of the country's leading rappers

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, also known as AKA, released his album Levels in 2014, making it eight years old today.

AKA's album turns eight years old today. Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The album was released on 30 June 2014, a week earlier than its initially scheduled eight July release date, as reported on Slikour on Life.

The studio album was released in 2014, following his debut release altar ego in 2011, and it has established him as the artist he is today. Levels was certified gold after the 11th month of its release, with 20 000 copies sold, according to Slikour on life.

A 10x platinum (diamond) selling status plaque designating AKA as the greatest selling South African hip hop act of all time in 2020 continued the album's achievements.

The album's success, according to the Fela In Versace hitmaker, was organic because he did not distribute it through any marketing campaign.

Speaking to TMG Entertainment, as reported by SowetanLIVE, about LEVELS achievements in 2016, aka had stated:

“Thanks to the fans and to all the people involved with the album. Going platinum is a big deal for me‚ especially since it’s my first album to go platinum and the first time an English-speaking hip-hop album has achieved it‚” he had told TMG Entertainment.

Fans of the Supamega have taken to their timelines to show love for the eight-year-old album.

@ZwonakaNice said:

"This album is legendary."

@madodana19 wrote:

"The best of the best."

@TShongorisho added:

"I really don't like the way A.k.A sounded on this album. He was aggressive,you could tell that he hadn't yet secured the bag. Matter of fact he was quite insecure through out the album. However it's the album that's part of the process which led to the sound he now has."

Source: Briefly News