"Deny Her Access": SA Tells Woman Abandoned at 6 to Forgive Her Mother but Keep the Door Shut
A South African woman who was left at her grandmother’s home at just six years old when her mother remarried has refused to meet her mom. She said that the woman chose her husband over her own child.
The anonymous confession, posted on Auntie Momoza’s Facebook page, has moved thousands of Mzansi residents who rallied behind the young woman online.
The woman shared that after her grandmother passed away, her uncle’s wife mistreated her badly. She eventually moved in with a friend’s family, who became the only real home she had ever known. Her mother, meanwhile, was building a comfortable life with her new husband and their children.
She built herself up alone
The woman said her half-siblings attended private schools and had everything they needed. She wore clothes borrowed from her friend and whatever the friend’s mother could afford to buy. Her biological mother never called or visited during all those years.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
She pushed through on her own, passed matric and secured a degree through NSFAS funding. When she graduated, it was her friend’s mother who sat in the audience, not her own mom.
Now that she is employed and building a stable life, her mother has started sending messages asking to meet. The woman said no. She told Auntie Momoza that her mother made her choice long ago, and now she is making hers.
Her friend’s mother, who raised her, encouraged her to forgive from a Christian perspective. The woman said she has tried, but the hurt runs too deep. South Africans in the comments told her forgiveness does not mean she has to let her mother back in.
See the Facebook post below:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za