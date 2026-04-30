A South African woman who was left at her grandmother’s home at just six years old when her mother remarried has refused to meet her mom. She said that the woman chose her husband over her own child.

A picture of a little girl with her face down. Image: fizkes

Source: Getty Images

The anonymous confession, posted on Auntie Momoza’s Facebook page, has moved thousands of Mzansi residents who rallied behind the young woman online.

The woman shared that after her grandmother passed away, her uncle’s wife mistreated her badly. She eventually moved in with a friend’s family, who became the only real home she had ever known. Her mother, meanwhile, was building a comfortable life with her new husband and their children.

She built herself up alone

The woman said her half-siblings attended private schools and had everything they needed. She wore clothes borrowed from her friend and whatever the friend’s mother could afford to buy. Her biological mother never called or visited during all those years.

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She pushed through on her own, passed matric and secured a degree through NSFAS funding. When she graduated, it was her friend’s mother who sat in the audience, not her own mom.

Now that she is employed and building a stable life, her mother has started sending messages asking to meet. The woman said no. She told Auntie Momoza that her mother made her choice long ago, and now she is making hers.

Her friend’s mother, who raised her, encouraged her to forgive from a Christian perspective. The woman said she has tried, but the hurt runs too deep. South Africans in the comments told her forgiveness does not mean she has to let her mother back in.

See the Facebook post below:

Source: Briefly News