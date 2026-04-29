Rachel Kolisi had South Africans talking on 29 April 2026 after posting a TikTok video of herself cooking butter chicken and rice for Siya Kolisi’s sister, Liphelo Madlingozi, who came over for lunch.

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Rachel Kolisi cooked a meal for Liphelo and her friends. Images: Rachel Kolisi

Source: TikTok

The video spread fast, and Mzansi could not get enough of what they saw.

A bond that runs deep

Liphelo is no stranger to the Kolisi family spotlight. Rachel and Siya took her and her brother Liyema in around 2014, and she has been part of their world ever since.

The two have shared plenty of memorable moments together over the years, from birthday tributes to fun family videos that Mzansi has always loved seeing.

Liphelo recently hit a big milestone too, celebrating her matric dance, which only added to how much people have watched her grow up in this family.

So when she came over for lunch with friends, it was not just any visit. It was family doing what family does.

Rachel got into the kitchen and cooked a full butter chicken and rice meal, and the whole thing felt warm and real from start to finish.

South Africans flooded the comments and made it clear the video had their hearts. The love from Mzansi came in fast.

Sometimes, a good meal with the right person is all it takes to remind people what family is really about.

See the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

Lulabele commented:

“You're so amazing because they'd eat bread at mine.😅”

mistyblu31 said:

“Rachel, I love you, but I can see you don’t cook much. It’s okay, love.”

Source: Briefly News