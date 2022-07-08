Anatii has taken to the timeline to announce that he has dropped a new single titled Punisher which is in a form of an NFT

Before this new release, the hip-hop producer had not dropped any music for four years and now his fans are happy he's back with new music

The star shared that Punisher NFT is only limited to 888 and his fans took to his timeline to share that the new song is fire after listening to the snippet he shared

Hip-hop producer Anatii is back with new music after a four-year hiatus. The rapper took to social media to announce that he has dropped his new single, Punisher.

Anatii has released his new single Punisher which is in the form of an NFT. Image: @anatii

Source: Instagram

The star shared a snippet of the song and it is absolute fire. His peers in the entertainment industry and fans are going cray-cray over the hard beat of the track.

Taking to Instagram, Anatii shared that the track is in a form of a non-fungible token (NFT). He captioned his post:

"ENERGY NEVER DIES, WELCOME TO THE FUTURE. PUNISHER NFT Mint is now live limited to 888."

According to Wikipedia, a non-fungible token is a financial security consisting of digital data stored in a blockchain, a form of distributed ledger.

Slikouronlife reports that Anatii defined the new single as "a symbol of detachment from the status quo". Peeps took to the star's comment section to share their thoughts on his new music.

Youngstunna said:

"The Future."

Moozlie wrote:

"Fully Punished."

realole_malope commented:

"Dude, you're gonna have to drop a tutorial coz we don't know what's going on via that site. 'Mint now' ke eng? Are you dropping an NFT song. Ke confused brayaka."

charles_silabelo said:

"The Goat is back with some fire."

xxlyga commented:

"How long did we have to wait Anatii!!!"

originalsabza added:

"No ways! This is too hard man!"

