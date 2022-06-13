Hip-hop star Anatii has taken to social media to announce a major move that left many South African hip-hop fans surprised

The rapper and hip-hop producer has removed all his solo albums from all streaming platforms and did not even explain why he took the decision

Some fans speculated that he did not make any money from streaming services while others shared their concerns about his well-being

Hip-hop producer and rapper Anatii has surprisingly removed all his solo albums from music streaming platforms. The Iyeza hitmaker took to social media on Monday, 13 June to announce the news.

He did not share why he took the decision that left many of his fans disappointed. The star removed hits such as Thixo Onofefe, Ntloni and Wena. Taking to Twitter, the star wrote:

"Removed my solo albums from STREAMING PLATFORMS. It’s been good. Ndiyabulela."

Mzansi rap heads took to the star's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Many shared that Anatii should have at least warned them about his sudden move.

@otherthabang said:

"What's with this removal of albums from streaming platforms by artists? Is there something happening in the background with streaming that the listeners aren't aware of?"

@Lloyd_Molefe commented:

"I know for a fact, one of SA’s prominent acts are working on a music platform to challenge bo Spotify, so this could be one of those or simply because streaming has no money vs actual sales."

@SiyandaNhlapo_ wrote:

"Should’ve told us yesterday so we could stream Iyeza one last time, man."

@leonard_moyane said:

"Saying this without explanation is low, I play your last album everyday chief come one."

@ThaDreamer__ commented:

"Anatii made nothing from you streaming his music. The people who made money from you streaming are the likes of Spotify, Joox and other streaming platforms."

@Sipokamlu wrote:

"Anatii are you well though? We can’t ignore the signals u are sending out. I hope you are well bro!!!"

@ZEROCLOUT_ZiGGY added:

"Don't do this bro. I can't live without 'Iyeza'. It's my daily medicine."

Riky Rick's family allegedly removes Family Values from streaming platforms

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick's Family Values album has been removed from all streaming platforms. The project was reportedly taken down by the late rapper's family.

Rapper Slikour took to the timeline to share the surprising news. He was trying to stream the late star's songs when he found out.

Taking to Twitter, the Skwatta Kamp member and Riky's former industry mate first wrote:

"Looks like Riky Rick’s 'Family Values' album has been removed from all streaming platforms."

