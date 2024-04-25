A Shoprite employee went viral on TikTok after sharing a video of his singing performance

John (@johnsingsnap) sang You Raised Me Up in his uniform at a store opening in Cape Town

The video received mixed reactions online, with some viewers entertained and others finding it humorous

A Shoprite employee got a chance to showcase his singing talent at a store opening. Image: @johnsingsnap

Source: TikTok

A Shoprite employee's singing sparked laughter and mixed reviews on TikTok.

A video posted by the man behind the mic, John (@johnsingsnap), shows him wearing the Shoprite uniform outside the store as he belts out the song You Raised Me Up at the opening of the franchise at Bayside Shopping Mall in Cape Town.

"Shining again, I love what I do, and I reach for the stars. Thank you to the Shoprite group for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent. It was amazing," John said in his caption.

Watch John do his thing in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi reacts to Shoprite employee's singing

The video garnered many views and comments from entertained netizens. While some poked fun at his performance, others gave him props for sharing his talent at the store opening.

Boity motaung responded:

"The woman at the back just put her hands on her head and walked away I knew it was over ."

Stormy Tuzza said:

"I was there today, it was literally a whole vibe. I even won a prize I could have spent the day there Djs kiddies activities the whole lot."

Dean said:

"The girl at the back. Looks surprised ."

apiekind wrote:

"The lady in the back is like....joh I, didn't even know he could speak...keep it up, dude."

robynmaxine commented:

"Go TOPSTARS! Whoop Whoop! Please pin this to your feed and continue to share your talent and radiant personality with the world! Seeing this made my heart happy ❤️."

One clout p*nty out said:

"Man was waiting for this his whole life ."

Liza_Dee commented:

"Lol, I thought he was going to announce the specials ."

TonySoprano said:

"'You raise me up"... we have Baked Beans on promo.."my shoulders....' lol, well done."

Shoprite mama busts serious dance moves

In another story, Briefly News reported that an entertaining TikTok video of a Mzansi mama busting some serious dance moves has won praise and love among netizens.

The video, which boasts over one million views, shows a group of Shoprite workers in a room as a younger woman, @zamamolefe0, sets and positions her camera phone to make way for an older mama who proceeds to dance to a vibey tune.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News