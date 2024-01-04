TikTok erupts with laughter as a Shoprite worker, filmed by a younger colleague, showcases impressive dance moves

simple work break becomes a viral sensation as a Mzansi mama steals the show in a Shoprite backroom

The viral post led Mzansi netizens to imagine her post-work fatigue with hilarious comments

A woman who works at Shoprite demonstrated some trendy moves. Image: @zamamolefe0

An entertaining TikTok video of a Mzansi mama busting some serious dance moves has won praise and love among netizens.

Dancing Mzansi mama goes viral

The video, which boasts over one million views, shows a group of Shoprite workers in a room as a younger woman, @zamamolefe0, sets and positions her camera phone to make way for an older mama who proceeds to dance to a vibey tune.

The woman dances with impressive skill as she demonstrates some trendy moves to the beat of the music.

In the post, @zamamolefe0 joked that people's mothers were her best friends at work.

Watch the cool video below:

Mzansi amused by mama's moves

Entertained SA netizens flooded the post with funny commentary as they joked about how the mother probably complained about being tired and sore feet when she got back home.

Sphe commented:

"Afike endlini athi uphethwe amadolo uswine."

Maxasibe replied:

"Bese efika ekhaya athethe athi ukhathele."

Mvemve lastborn said:

"And sijabula kabi ukusebenza nengane coz sihlale sihleka no stress ♥️."

Ayanda Mngomezulu responded:

"Dlala lapho " void " ."

malum_melz wrote:

"And uyamubona umngani wakho ukuthi ubeyi groovist ngaleza khathi."

shenge_waseHlalankosi said:

"Lapho ekhaya akafun ngisho Simshuthe ."

NtombiNtinga replied:

"Uthole ukuth ekhaya ungu Mantuli kay 1."

Young man's date with mom melts Mzansi's hearts

Briefly News earlier reported that a young South African man had netizens in their feels after sharing a sweet video of him treating his mother to a date.

A heartwarming post shared by @aphiwentese on X (formerly known as Twitter) detailed how he decided to take his mom out and convince her to have some cocktails.

The viral post also features an image and video of the two enjoying their time out together as the playful mother swaps her spectacles for a pair of shades

