Yaya Mavundla, Baby Cele, and Sana Mchunu reacted to Somizi Mhlongo's post.

Somizi breaks silence after WhatsApp message drama

Somizi Mhlongo has been charting social media trends after being accused of fabricating a WhatsApp message from the late Mbongeni Ngema. Mzansi accused the Idols SA judge of chasing clout with Ngema's death.

Reacting to the backlash, Somizi gave his side of the story and revealed that it was an honest mistake. The star noted in a video that he forwarded the message to Mbongeni Ngema's chat when he wanted to paste it into one of his group chats.

Celebs share thoughts on Somizi's explanation

Social media users, including celebrities, flooded the Living the Dream With Somizi star's timeline with mixed reactions. Some accused him of trying to cover a lie with another lie, others found the incoherent explanation hilarious.

@sanamchunu7 said:

"Khohlwa abantukuyimanje ama chomam ayang’phikisa ukuthi uMandela wangisendela i plsCall me b4 ashone"

@dumantando wrote:

"Mina ngiyakuzwa cabanga!! Bebang’dina nami mabathi “Good Evening Mhlongo” esthubeni"

@leratokganyago noted:

"It’s 2024. Uyayisusa futhi Mshefane"

@yayarsa commented:

"No, it doesn’t but Mina I believe you yazi because I don’t think you will do that to yourself . I love you!"

@babycele noted:

"Mina ou ngilwa,I lonke udaba...bhuti was so greatful ngokumsiza kwakho, anyway bayeke bacabange whatever they think."

@lethabolejoy said:

"Mara tissue ela is so tiny chomi, efedile please put another one."

