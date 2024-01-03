A KwaZulu-Natal woman left Mzansi in awe with the videos of her stunning home

The lady showed off the interior and exterior of her residence, which is situated in Bergville

The online community reacted to the videos she shared, and many applauded her for her beautiful house

KZN woman shared beautiful videos of her home, leaving Mzansi astonished. Images/ @ncedohnzima

Mzansi is in awe over a beautiful home.

A Tiktokker, @ncedohnzima, shared stunning

See the beauty of the TikTokker's home

videos of her home situated in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal.

In the multiple TikTok videos, @ncedohnzima shared her beautiful home's exterior and interior.

The house is spacious outside, with beautiful green grass. Inside, it is clean and straightforward.

The online community is amazed by the TikTokker's home

TikTokkers applauded @ncedohnzima on her beautiful home.

@mimie.wmthembu3 commented:

"Kwaze kwakuhle..... Mina ngicela ukwazi umuntu onakhele urondo please." ("It's beautiful... Can you please plug me with the person who built the rondavel").

@busisiwe_makhaye shared:

"We Ncedoo this is a small heaven phela ngicela ukuzohlala kini ." (" This is a small heaven, can I please come and stay with you").

@khayedlamini870 said:

"yazi nami ngise high school kodwa mengibuka la ngivele ngibe inspired hayi kuhle marn❤️❤️." ("I'm still in high school but when I see this I get inspired, It's beautiful").

@Madinana90 Samkelo commented:

"kuhle umona phansi nami ngiyafisa ukwakha kanjena kwelakithi ikhaya ." ("Its beutiful, I also wish to build like this at home").

@imbewu_entle shared:

"Mdali nezinyanya makukhanye nami ndizo vusa ikhaya..

Congrats on such a beautiful home mntase I tap into your blessing ." ("God and the ancestors shall bring light to too so I can build my home")

@Ongie said:

"There’s peace in that home….after a long, hard, stressful day you find peace there….it’s beautiful cc. It’s my dream home❤️."

@Shasha commented:

"Yoooh hunny your home made my day I've been watching this video 10x like wow❤️."

@user1277910144284 said:

"It's a woooooow."

@Kuhlez shared:

"Beautiful."

