A KwaZulu-Natal woman's stunning home looks like it dropped out of heaven. The house is so stylish that South Africans' tongues were wagging online.

The woman revealed to Briefly News that she spent almost two million to build the home of her dreams.

Woman builds stunning home for R1,5 million

@sotobe0506 dropped her gorgeous home on TikTok. The video flaunts how she designed the house, putting a modern twist to rondavels, the round houses that are more common in rural areas. Even the roof is out of this world. The interior design shows how she could turn a small space into something she was proud to call home.

Usually, rondavels don't have kitchens and bathrooms, and one would have a few rondavels for each function, but she put them all together, giving her a home dripping with style and gorgeous taste. The rondavel she posted was part of a massive compound with a double storey and a few fancy rondavels in her yard. The beautiful home is to die for and is so huge that she had to post a few videos to show the entire place off.

Woman tells Briefly News how long it took to build the house

Speaking to Briefly News, Thubelihle Sbiya said it cost her R1,5 million to build her home.

"It took me two years to build the house. What I love about it is that it's costly, and I, as a woman, was able to buy the material and pay for the labour without help from a man," she said.

Watch the video here:

South Africans react to her house

South Africans were impressed and were there for the beauty of the crib.

Thandah_x, the woman who plugged her with curtains, said:

"Wow, mommy. You've done an amazing work. Thank you for trusting us with curtains. We are coming with blinds and wallpapers."

Mam Dludla wanted to know.

"Hi, Sisi. Does this house have bedrooms, or is it just one room with a bathroom? I'm sorry to ask, but I cannot see it."

Ndzube Consultants wrote:

"Very beautiful."

Zikhona was floored.

"How do I like this a million times?"

Blackhorn Curtains & Blinds remarked:

"Your home is so beautiful, my sister."

