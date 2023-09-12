A KwaZulu-Natal man showed off his beautiful home, which cost him over half a million rand to build

The gent shared images of the progress of his home being built from when there was nothing to when it was complete

South Africans blessed him and congratulated him on his massive achievement

A fellow from KZN made netizens proud when he completed his home after spending R650K on it. Image: @sfisochoncho2

A man from Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal spent R650K building his dream home from scratch. The gent shared the progress of the house from when it was just an empty stand to a jaw-dropping place of beauty.

Man builds home for R650K

@sifisochoncho2's TikTok video was well-appreciated by over 444K people online. The clip is a compilation of different stages of the house's construction. The first image is of a stand without a house. It then shows the house's foundation and gradually progresses until it shows the completed house.

The house has a beautiful grey painting, and the kitchen has a gorgeous black-and-white finish. Watch the video here:

South Africans bless man in comment section

Netizens fawned over the man's beautiful home and congratulated him for his achievement.

Wandile said:

“As the TikTok family, we release you and give you permission to go to Konka.”

Sisipho loved the home.

“Whoever did your home, including the inside, knows their job. Everything is on point.”

Ncamie Ngcobo shared her dream.

“My dream is to build my parents a home, even though they are no longer with us. I know they would be happy.”

Buhle Hlophe added:

“May your pockets never run dry.”

Saneledlala praised him.

“Indeed, I always see people building beautiful homes, but this one tops the cake.”

Mbali Madela prayed for him.

“May God protect your home.”

User3969817065225 added:

“We are thankful for the little and the big things. Such a beautiful home.”

Child of God remarked:

“The kitchen is fire. I wouldn’t be lazy to cook in it every day.”

Dv gushed over him.

“I congratulate you, brother. You did what was considered impossible by your enemies. More life to you and your family.”

Nosiie_Zikhali Ngwane elihle drew inspiration from his house.

“I just got motivated to go study harder.”

