A Mzansi man and his brothers have built a stunning rondavel house with a modern interior design

The house features a stylish and fully furnished lounge area, two spacious bedrooms, and a modern bathroom

The house has drawn the attention of many on social media for its unique take on the rondavel style of architecture

A man amazed netizens when he showed off the impressively stunning interior of his rondavel village home on TikTok.

Netizens were amazed by the stylish and spacious interior of a rondavel house. Image: @thokozanits/TikTok

Video shows tour of stunning rondavel home with modern design

The video posted by @thokozanits shows the cameraman walking into the house and taking a tour as he reveals a stylish and fully furnished lounge area, dining room, two spacious bedrooms and modern bathroom.

The house boasts neatness, style and space which comes as a surprise when you look at it from the outside, as one wouldn't expect so much from a rondavel design.

"Noma ngingahlala emkhukhwini eGoli kodwa ngakhile ekhaya (I could live in a shack in Johannesburg but at least I've built a beautiful house back at home)," the post was captioned.

Briefly News earlier reported that the hardworking man and his brothers shared a photo of the amazing home they built for their family.

South Africans in awe of the beautiful rondavel house

The style of the home drew the attention of many with its very interesting take on the rondavel style of architecture and modern interior design.

Zah said:

"Bedroom with couch couch yokusebenza umsenzi wangempela ."

lutendokhumalo

"Kwakuhle Bhuti. Ngicela usiphe amanamba omakhi ."

zama strawberries replied:

"Ngicela ukuba inkosikazi yakulomuzi ."

Mandisa Sibiya said:

"Yeses, kwaze kwakuhle ."

Ntombifuthy Zuma asked:

" Kitchen? Noma likomunye uRondo?"

Aunty bonisiwe commented:

"Waze wamuhle umuzi womuntu Jesu."

zoh_promise wrote:

"Wakhile bhuti."

user3162692212919 said:

"Kanti ave ku 8 corner yin lo, manje kwavela amakamelo amahle kanje ❤."

