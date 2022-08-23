A hardworking man and his brothers shared a photo of the amazing home they built for their family

The style of the home has drawn the attention of many with its very interesting take on the rondavel style of architecture

Peeps all over Mzansi are impressed with the way the home was designed and congratulated the well-deserved man on his success

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Thoughtful brothers got together to build their family a new home and one of them shared a picture of the impressive feat online.

A considerate man took to Twitter and shared pictures of the home he built with his brothers for his family. Images: @ThokozaniTS/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@ThokozaniTS shared the picture on Twitter, with many being impressed with the style of architecture used to build the home.

The considerate family man is proud of the home he and his brothers built and posted this caption:

"My brothers and I built lelikhaya for our family. Sicela nisibongise"

The buildings are inspired by the traditional rondavel style that is often seen throughout KZN, with multiple corners being put into place to mimic the iconic round design found in normal rondavels.

The structure of the buildings in the sprawling home has been showered with praise, with many asking the hardworking man for floor plans. See the comments below:

@mr_meeuw shared:

"I see a potential business with those houses if there is a lot of tourists in the area."

@HumphreyLuhana said:

"Congratulations, bafo I need that design please."

@Koke_Moshe mentioned:

@_mbuli commented:

"Wow. Envious in a good way. Please send cost and house plans. Me and my twin sister want the same."

@WaBoitumelo shared:

"The power of being organised and pooling resources for the greater good! Well done!"

@ronsta101 posted:

@desireemav said:

"This is the kind of village home I need."

@Mahlats47217823 mentioned:

"Well done, may God give you and your brothers more strength and money to do more."

Kind businessman completes home he built for 22 family members who were living in ruins, Mzansi claps

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on selfless Mzansi businessman Collen Mashawana and his team, who blessed a family of 22 people with a gorgeous new home. The family was living in a broken home made of mud and had no way out until Collen, and his team stepped in.

Collen met the Mngomeni family a few weeks back and saw the state of their home. Having lived like that for 30 years, Mr Mashawana knew he had to do something to help them, and he did.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News