Mzansi businessman Collen Mashawana and his amazing team built a home for a family of 22 who was staying in ruins

Finally, being able to hand over the keys to the grateful mother of nine was a momentous moment for Collen and his team

The people of Mzansi could not thank them enough for doing this for the deserving family and showered them with blessings

Selfless Mzansi businessman Collen Mashawana and his team have blessed a family of 22 people with a gorgeous new home. The family was living in a broken home made of mud and had no way out until Collen and his team stepped in.

Mzansi businessman Collen Mashawana builds a new home for a deserving family of 22. Image: Facebook / Collen Mashawana

Source: Facebook

Collen met the Mngomeni family a few weeks back and saw the state of their home. Having lived like that for 30 years, Mr Mashawana knew he had to do something to help them, and he did.

Taking to his Facebook page Collen shared pictures of the final product and the emotional handover. The mother of nine and the other extended family members who lived in the dilapidated home, relying on nothing but social grants, were given a second chance.

With great pride Collen said:

“Today we opened doors to their new house with the help of Social Development and Ferguson Foundation who have started addressing other social ills within the family.”

He hopes that this home, a place of safety, provides this family with hope and motivation to better their tomorrow and every day after.

The people of Mzansi thank Collen and his team for their amazing work

People were blown away by the incredibly kind gesture and flooded the comment section with thanks. Knowing that 22 people now have a safe and warm place to stay had many overflowing with happiness.

Take a look at some of the heart-warming comments:

Vusumuzi Masina said:

“Thank you for bringing along those other parties that are also in combat with social issues facing our people.”

Mmatsheko Makgetla said:

“What a joyful feeling they experienced... let it not be for this family only, continue sharing your love with the nation#CMF#Furgersonfoundation#mampaulefoundation#nonoevents❤”

Kedibone Chauke said:

“God bless u Collen Mashawana and your team what you did in Mgomeni family it means a lot to us I was there when you give Mme Sarah the keys that is the day we can't forget ”

Prince La Thashment Baloyi said:

“Keep up the good work. May God bless you and your team ”

Source: Briefly News